Inside Harry and Meghan’s Frogmore Cottage Kitchen: Photo shows the glam interiors of couple’s home

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have given fans a rare peek into their glamorous kitchen at their UK residence Frogmore Cottage.

The Duke, 38, and Duchess of Sussex, 41, spent £2.4 million in 2019 renovating the five-bedroom Grade II listed property on Windsor’s Frogmore Estate. In 2020, the couple announced they would be stepping down as senior working royals and moving to Montecito, California.

However in the new teaser trailer for their upcoming Netflix documentarythe Duke and Duchess have given viewers a snapshot of their trendy British kitchen.

In the one-minute trailer, the couple shared two photos taken in March 2020 — after they got home from the Mountbatten Festival of Music at London’s Royal Albert Hall as part of their ‘farewell tour’.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave viewers a peek into their Frogmore Cottage kitchen in their new teaser trailer ()

Inside Harry and Meghan’s Frogmore Cottage Kitchen: 1. Spacious breakfast bar 2. Framed portrait 3. Improved sink 4. Industrial lighting 5. Bonus counter room 6. Panel doors 7. Suspension rail

The first black and white image shows the Duchess sitting on the couple’s breakfast bar as she throws her hair over her shoulder as Prince Harry leans against their oven. The trailer then immediately jumps to a photo of the couple sharing a quick kiss seconds later.

From a cursory glance at the couple’s old home, it looks like avid chef Meghan had given the old kitchen – which was built in 1801 – a modern update with industrial touches.

Interior designer Benji Lewis noted that the property seems a long way from their grand $14 million mansion in Santa Barbara.

He explained, “While there’s clearly been a lot of thought put into the lighting, overall the kitchen has much more of a homey, downtime ‘undone’ feel to it than something super chic.”

1. Spacious breakfast bar

As part of their renovation, the couple opted for an open kitchen – complete with a spacious breakfast bar.

The two had dark wooden cabinets placed throughout the room, which were finished with a luxurious marble counter top.

To give it a more modern look, the round handles on the drawers and cabinets seem to have a trendy gold tone.

As Meghan leaned in to kiss her husband, the Duchess also unveiled a clear glass vase full of roses in their breakfast bar.

The pair shared a kiss in the kitchen after coming home from the Mountbatten Festival of Music in March 2020

Frogmore Cottage underwent £2.4million renovations in 2019, which Prince Harry has since repaid to the government. The pair still use the Grade II listed building in Windsor as their UK base

Benji said, “The use of metal handles on the front of the cabinet door bridges the gap between traditional and industrial.

“The way Meghan sits on the worktop indicates they might not have left it higher than the standard height of 90cm.”

2. Framed portrait

A black picture frame hung on the far wall next to a large bulbous white lampshade.

While it’s not clear exactly what the portrait is of, Benji says it adds to the welcoming feel of the room.

Benji Lewis said the framed painting was chosen because it “fits very well with the shape and space on the wall”

He added: ‘They chose a simple, contemporary black frame with white mat for the art, and wisely hung that particular piece of art there because it blends very well with the shape and space on the wall.

‘The tall cylindrical lampshade in what looks like neutral linen is also a nice modern touch. The height of the ceiling suggests that the room is cozy rather than grand.’

3. Upgraded sink

In addition to creating a chic serving area for guests, the breakfast bar also housed their silver sink – which had a handy slide-out feature.

Benji said, ‘They’ve been thinking about the workability of the space; it’s good to have the tap and sink on the island opposite the stove so that if you want to empty a pot of boiling water you have the sink nearby.

4. Industrial lighting

Benji praised the metal industrial lights that cast “beams of downward light” on the breakfast bar

Overhead, the pair chose three matching metal industrial lights that were offset with strip lighting on the far well to create a more dimmed effect in the open living space.

The expert continues: ‘The combination of recessed spotlights and the row of pendants is nicely positioned to cast washes of downward light on what appears to be the kitchen island

“The light strips they’ve added under the wall cabinets and shelf are also a great way to create ambient light. I think they are on a separate circuit so that when the overhead lighting goes out at night you still get a nice practical glow on the worktop

“Likewise, light at the bottom of the hood is a good way to get task lighting where you need it.”

5. Bonus counter space

Between the two separate doors, the Duchess had created an additional food preparation counter with three matching containers, all set up in the corner.

To protect the walls, the pair had a light tile backsplash and a sleek black microwave built into the wall.

The Duchess had created an extra counter for food preparation between two doors. Interior designer Benji praised the “textual” interest with the glass trinkets, reflective tiles and wood cabinetry

When commissioning their built-in cabinets for this space, the former Suits actress opted for open shelving to display other glass trinkets and cookbooks.

Benji said: ‘A lot of textural interest has been created with the finish on the wall above the range, it doesn’t look like they’ve chosen matt tiles but rather something that offers a more overall reflective quality.

“Using clear glass wall cabinets is a good counterpoint to the more robust look of what else seems to be going on in the room, although you have to keep in mind that people will see what you put in there!”

6. Panel doors

What’s more, the pair appear to have retained the property’s original doors – complete with a metal pendant lock that connects to the frame.

The expert said the white panel door — which blends in perfectly with the wall above the back wall — fits in well with the overall traditional yet modern aesthetic.

Benji explained: ‘They have an interesting mix of traditional and semi-industrial in the room – the four-panel door is painted white to match the wall space above the picture rail, while the hood couldn’t make a bigger industrial statement with its metallic finish and hammered rivets.’

Benji noted how the doors fit perfectly with the wall above the back wall, saying the couple had “an interesting mix of traditional and semi-industrial in the room.”

7. Suspension rail

The expert says the hanging rail on the splashback perfectly matches the overall theme of the room – emphasizing that Frogmore was designed as a family home.

Benji said: ‘I like the rail for hanging pans, which runs above the stove, it means things are within reach and you don’t have to rummage through cupboards to find what you need.

And the dishtowels hanging from the front of the stove suggest this is a home rather than a space for ceremony. The large plant in the foreground and the vase with cut flowers are nice additions.’

In 2019, it was reported that Meghan had hired Vicky Charles, the top designer of the Soho House clubs, to help decorate Frogmore Cottage.

Vicky has overseen the design of Soho House properties in Malibu, Chicago and Barcelona and the private clubs are where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly had their first dates.

Shortly after renovations to the home were completed, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back as working royals – with the Duke of Sussex later repaying the £2.4million of taxpayers’ money that went to the family home in Windsor.

The couple stayed at the Windsor residence this summer for the Queen’s platinum anniversary celebrations.