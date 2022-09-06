Inside Happy Mondays’ Bez’s wedding to Firouzeh Razavi

They got engaged last October after celebrating nine years together.

And Happy Mondays star Bez tied the knot with his fiancée Firouzeh Razavi in ​​a fun ceremony featuring ‘a free bar’ and ‘Games Of Thrones-inspired rituals’, donning a ‘pimp hat’ during their weekend in Hertfordshire.

The musician, 58, whose full name is Mark Berry, revealed the details of his “party” wedding to the personal trainer, 34, to The sun on Tuesday.

Congratulations! Happy Mondays star Bez tied the knot with his fiancée Firouzeh Razavi in ​​a fun ceremony featuring ‘a free bar’ and ‘Games Of Thrones-inspired rituals’

Bez told the publication: “I still love a good party and I put a lot of effort into organizing this wedding with her.

“My suit was made for me by a friend and it looked cool. I looked like a mother ******g pimp.’

The Googlebox star, who wore a white three-piece suit with a huge top hat, also shared that the couple planned to get married under a homemade Stonehenge, but opted for a traditional Persian-inspired wedding to honor Firouzeh’s heritage.

Party: The musician, whose full name is Mark Berry, revealed the details of his ‘party’ wedding to the personal trainer

He revealed that they gave each other bowls of honey before later participating in a Games Of Thrones-inspired pagan ritual that involved jumping over a stick.

Their guest enjoyed a free bar with a wide variety of cocktails and a performance, as well as a speech by the best wife of Happy Mondays backing singer Rowetta, 56.

Bride Firouzeh, who gushed that the wedding was the “biggest party” the couple have ever hosted, added: “We still have fun and it may have been a really big party in the past, but that was then. None of his Happy Mondays days shock me now. I’m sure he has a lot of stories he hasn’t told me and I can imagine what happened.”

Throwback: Speaking to the publication, Bez said, ‘I still love a good party and I put a lot of effort into organizing this wedding with her’ (pictured on stage at Brixton Academy in 1992)

Former bandmate Rowetta surprised fans when she posted photos of their wedding to Instagram posts this weekend.

On Saturday, she shared a recent photo of herself with the newlyweds, along with a look back at the couple during their musical heyday in the 80s and 90s.

In her caption, the former X Factor contestant wrote: “The wedding day has arrived. They better not get boring.

“I love you both and can’t wait to share this beautiful day with you both ❤️.”

Fun: Their guest enjoyed a free bar with a wide variety of cocktails and a performance, as well as a best wife speech from Happy Mondays backing singer Rowetta (right, pictured with Bez’s mother, left at the wedding in Hertfordshire)

The next day, Rowetta posed with Bez’s mother, whose name is unknown, and named their location Hertfordshire.

His mom looked gorgeous in a navy blue maxi dress with pink floral prints, which she paired with a matching jacket and bubblegum fascinator hat.

The Step On singer put on a stunning display in a navy blue saree with gold detailing.

Old friends: Bez’s former bandmate Rowetta surprised fans when she posted photos of their wedding to Instagram posts this weekend

She wrote next to it: ‘Me & Bez’s beautiful mother yesterday at the best wedding ever. I love you both so much @bezmondays & @firouzehsings ❤️❤️❤️.’

Bez representatives confirmed to MailOnline that the couple are now married.

Personal trainer Firouzeh partly inspired Bez to set up his own fitness YouTube page in January last year.

At the time, the star said he hadn’t exercised in two-and-a-half years and had mostly “sitting on the couch” since the pandemic.

Wow! The singer, 58, whose full name is Mark Berry, got engaged to the personal trainer, 34, last October after nine years together and Rowetta (left) surprised fans when she posted photos from their wedding over the weekend.

Here it is! In her caption, the former X Factor contestant wrote: “The wedding day has arrived. They better not get boring’

Bez added: ‘I hope my missus likes me again after that! She’s super fit, so I have to keep up in the bedroom!’

Bez’ former bandmate and best friend Shaun Ryder, 60, was set to serve as his best man, he revealed earlier this year.

He said on ITV’s Lorraine: ‘Shaun is the best man, yes he would have been so upset. We always say we have a sexless marriage!’

In love: Personal trainer Firouzeh partly inspired Bez to set up his own fitness YouTube page in January last year

Cute! Last October, Bez revealed he was engaged to the personal trainer, 34, after a sweet proposal on the mountaintop

Last October, Bez revealed he was engaged to the personal trainer after a sweet proposal on the mountaintop.

Bez posted a collection of sweet photos from that day, writing: ‘My dear Firouzeh said ‘yes’ and what a lovely day with my boys, good friends and Firouzeh’s family. Picnic and proposed on top of the mountain.’

In one photo, Firouzeh shows off her engagement ring over a blue and white cake with the word “Honeybun” on it.

The photos also include candid shots of Bez getting down on one knee to ask the question, as well as a photo of Bez and Firouzeh’s family and friends gathering to celebrate the newly engaged couple.

The couple has no children together, but the musician does have three sons from previous relationships.

The star is the father of Arlo, 30, Jack, 28, and Leo, 13, and has previously said he will have no more children.

He told the guard: ‘I am a hands-on father and my two oldest boys are still very involved in my life and I have a good relationship with their mothers.

“I’m 51 now, so that’s it for me with kids. Having more at my age would actually be irresponsible.’