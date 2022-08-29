Inside Gino D’Acampo’s stunning Italian villa complete with a cave fireplace and Ferrari

<!–

Italian TV chef Gino D’Acampo has given fans an inside look at the beautiful Italian villa he shares with his wife and three children.

The 46-year-old, who splits his time between the UK and Italy, shared a series of photos with his Instagram followers, showing a cave-style fireplace, a special collection of Marvel figurines and sprawling grounds on his Sardinian estate.

D’Acampo also showed off one of his most prized possessions, a brand new and sparkly red Ferrari costing more than around £183,000.

The restaurateur and media personality owns his luxury villa in Sardinia and also owns a £1.25 million mansion in Hertfordshire.

He recently revealed on This Morning that he will be enjoying time in his luxury villa during the summer months.

Inside the house there is a rustic cave-style fireplace in a living room, with old leather armchairs and a cowhide footstool.

Boys and their toys! He has a playroom complete with a cabinet full of figurines from the Marvel and DC Comics franchises, an arcade game machine and a Captain America shield

D’Acampo shared a video of him vacuuming the living room, which has white high ceilings and a splash of red paint over the fireplace.

Looks like the TV standard is a Marvel and DC comics fan.

He has a game room complete with a closet full of figurines from the franchise, an arcade game machine and a Captain America shield on the wall.

Luxurious life! The celebrity chef also owns a beautiful red Ferrari that he recently delivered to his property

D’Acampo shared a glimpse of the grounds of his sprawling Italian estate and showed off his horse that he uses to explore the grounds.

He has also worked hard on tending the grounds and has shared photos of his progress online.

The Celebrity Juice star is said to be worth an impressive £8,530,000.

D’Acampo grew up in Naples before moving to the UK and opening his first restaurant at the age of 21. His eponymous eatery now has branches in Birmingham, Manchester, Harrogate, Leeds, Liverpool and Hull.

However, he suffered a financial setback earlier this year when his fast food chain of pasta bars collapsed in January with £5 million in debt.

Earlier this year, it was announced that D’Acampo will reunite with Gordan Ramsay and Fred Sirieix to film a new Road Trip series, expected to air in 2023.

Family: D’Acampo is married to wife Jessica Stellina Morrison and the couple was pictured at the Brit Awards in February 2015

The show’s first series premiered in 2018 and saw the trio explore local culture and cuisine in Italy, France and Scotland.

A 2019 Christmas special titled “Christmas Road Trip: Three Unwise Men” saw the group visit Morocco.

The 2021 series followed the trio as they explored Greece.

Road Trip has proven to be a critical and commercial success and was nominated for a TV BAFTA in 2019.