Inside Georgia Fowler and her fiancé Nathan Dalah’s lavish engagement party

Georgia Fowler celebrated her engagement to Fishbowl founder Nathan Dalah on Saturday with a lavish party.

The Kiwi Victoria’s Secret model, 30, took to Instagram to show off their festivities after the couple hosted a party.

Georgia showed her figure in a white strapless mini dress and matching colored blazer at the event.

Victoria’s Secret model Georgia Fowler, 30, celebrated her engagement to Fishbowl founder Nathan Dalah, 27, on Saturday with a lavish party. Both pictured

In a photo shared on Instagram, Georgia pulled her fiancé, 27, to her as they shared a kiss.

In another image, the mother of one held the couple’s daughter, Dylan, and smiled at the camera.

‘The most perfect engagement party. Shout out to The Dalahs for hosting and @sophiedalah for the most delicious food you’ve ever eaten @foodmaide_ and @muckfloral on fleurs,” she captioned the post.

The Kiwi Victoria’s Secret model took to Instagram to show off their festivities after the couple hosted a party. Pictured: Georgia and daughter Dylan, one,

And of course all our friends and families for joining us. Our hearts are full and our feet hurt.’

Georgia announced her engagement to Fishbowl founder Nathan on July 30.

She announced the happy news on Instagram, revealing that her boyfriend of two years was proposed to during a photo shoot for Tiffany & Co.

The couple enjoyed a delicious fish meal with their guests

She was filming a campaign called ‘Tiffany Love’ when Nathan fell to one knee on set.

“Nathan got so involved in this Tiffany Love campaign that he surprised all of us, including the client, by dropping a knee to ask me to marry him,” she captioned the video.

‘Of course I said yes. Nathan, you may be a little ad hoc at times, but you’re definitely the one for me. I can’t wait to be your wife forever.’

Georgia showed her figure in a white strapless mini dress and matching colored blazer at the event. She posed with sister Kate Fowler

In the video, Nathan – the CEO and co-founder of restaurant chain Fishbowl – gets down on one knee in front of the former Victoria’s Secret model.

“I’d say I had a really crazy idea,” he said in the clip.

“I know it wasn’t part of the plan or the shoot, but I’m going to do it anyway. No, I’m going to do it. I wanted to see if you would marry me, be my wife?’

Georgia replied, “Yes, I will,” before the crew cheered the happy couple.

The couple confirmed their relationship in February 2020.