Inside Geelong’s celebrations after their 2022 AFL Grand Final triumph

After a marathon six months, Geelong could finally let their hair down after claiming a famous grand final win at the MCG, with celebrations beginning in the sheds on Saturday.

The Cats made a stunning start to the showpiece event and didn’t look back, dominating the Sydney Swans to secure an 81-point win and cap a remarkable season that also saw them win the minor premiership.

Their win also silenced countless pundits and fans who tossed aside their premiership hopes before a ball was dropped in March when Chris Scott’s side was deemed too old to challenge all-conquering former premiers Melbourne.

And Geelong seized the opportunity to bask in their victory after the final siren as the players were flanked by family and friends on the field before heading to the sheds to continue their celebrations.

The team were linked, arm in arm, in the middle of the room with coach Scott belting out the club’s famous song as the Premiership Cup was passed around for photo opportunities.

Captain Joel Selwood posed with Jeremy Cameron and Jed Bews. Young defender Sam De Koning – who has enjoyed a breakout season with the Cats – jokingly stuck out his tongue as he was joined by loved ones for a snap with the trophy.

Goal-kicking machine Jeremy Cameron had a relatively quiet afternoon at the MCG but was fully deserving of Saturday’s triumph, pictured with the trophy with Brad Close and Selwood.

There were also further celebrations for the Cats, who toasted Zach Tuohy as the Irishman marked his 250th AFL game with a memorable win. He was held aloft as the team left the patch and he paid tribute to his old Gaelic football club by waving a flag as he collected his medal.

But while Geelong celebrated, the Swans consoled themselves after a humbling performance.

Will Hayward was seen being given a hug by a family member while Tom Hickey gave his young daughter a tight hug on a day John Longmire’s side will be keen to quickly banish from their memories.