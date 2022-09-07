Inside Gai Waterhouse’s no-expense-spared surprise 68th birthday party

<!–

Champion racehorse trainer Gai Waterhouse celebrated her 68th birthday in a free surprise party.

The Australian Racing first lady couldn’t wipe a smile from her face as her daughter Kate, 38, spoiled her with a wonderful day to remember.

Gai initially thought her family was taking her out for coffee, but that all changed when she walked into her hotel suite at The Crown Sydney and saw her name spelled out on a table lined with luxury gifts and wineglasses.

Champion racehorse trainer Gai Waterhouse (right) celebrated her 68th birthday at a free surprise party hosted by her daughter Kate, 38 (left)

In footage shared on TikTok, Kate pulled out all the stops for her beloved mother and invited her dear friends to join the festivities.

The day started with Gai being pampered by her own hair and makeup artist who was on call to ensure she stood out for the special occasion.

While being cared for, Gai eagerly watched the horse races and seemed to enjoy a win, taking in the breathtaking views from high above the Emerald City.

Gai danced for joy when her friends and husband Robbie Waterhouse showed up, dressed to perfection in preparation for the night ahead.

After sipping a bottle of champagne and having a photo taken with Kate’s daughters Sophie, seven, and Grace, five, and guests, the party moved to the Italian restaurant a’Mare.

There, acclaimed chef Alessandro Pavoni made sure Gai’s birthday dinner was one to remember.

At one point, Sophie is even helped to make fresh, fragrant pesto.

In footage shared on TikTok, Kate (pictured) pulled out all the stops for her beloved mother and invited her dear friends to join the festivities. Kate was dressed to impress in a slinky little black dress by designer Rachel Gilbert

When it was time to sing, Gai was presented with a tiered cake decorated with the words “Happy Birthday Gai!” scribbled in elegant italics across the top.

Despite the joyous occasion, Gai’s son Tom Waterhouse was nowhere to be seen.

The bookmaker, 40, moved to London in 2021 with his wife Hoda and their three children to develop an investor betting business.

There, acclaimed chef Alessandro Pavoni made sure Gai’s birthday dinner was one to remember

However, The Daily Telegraph reported in July that he was on his way to Sydney to build a $20 million dream home in Balmoral on the city’s exclusive North Shore.

Tom originally bought the luxurious waterfront property with his wife in 2014 for $13 million.

It was $2 million above the asking price.