Inside Ellen DeGeneres’ star-studded British neighborhood, home to David, Victoria Beckham and Kate Moss

Ellen DeGeneres’ recent move to England has placed her in the middle of a celebrity enclave.

The TV presenter, 66, and her wife Portia de Rossi, 51, have moved to the Cotswolds, according to a new report from The wrapperas they joined several Hollywood stars who fled the United States after Donald Trump’s election victory.

The couple reportedly now live in rural southwestern England, also known as the capital of Great Britain, which is about 100 miles from London.

The Cotswolds are a beautiful region known for its rolling hills and picturesque villages and countryside, sometimes called the ‘Heart of England’.

Their new neighborhood is also home to several celebrities, including David and Victoria Beckham, who have previously shared glimpses of their idyllic rural life: Kate Moss, Patrick Stewart, Elizabeth Hurley, Jeremy Clarkson, Stella Macartney and Damien Hirst. , among many others.

The area, home to the raunchy TV series Rivals, is even home to royalty, with King Charles owning Highgrove House in Gloucestershire.

The recent move of Ellen DeGeneres, 66, to England has placed her in the middle of a celebrity enclave.

The TV presenter, 66, and her wife Portia de Rossi, 51, have moved to the Cotswolds, according to a new report from The Wrap; Cottages pictured at Castle Combe in the Cotswolds, England

Kate Winslet also had a mansion in the area at one time, although it’s unclear if she still lives there, and Hugh Grant has been rumored for years to have a small hideaway in the Cotswolds.

Previously, a study found that the region is home to more stars per acre than any other place outside the capital.

There are around 50 celebrities with lodges in the Gloucestershire and Oxfordshire countryside.

The area is popular with celebrities looking to avoid the hustle and bustle of London, which would make sense for DeGeneres and Rossi, since they had already tried to avoid Los Angeles by moving to Montecito in Santa Barbara County, about 75 miles from Los Angeles.

The Cotswolds hills stretch across the counties of Gloucestershire and Oxfordshire, parts of Wiltshire, Somerset, Worcestershire and Warwickshire.

The area has charming towns and villages built from Cotswold stone.

Films partly shot in or around the Cotswolds include the Harry Potter series (Gloucester Cathedral), Bridget Jones’s Diary (Snowshill), Pride and Prejudice (Cheltenham Town Hall) and Braveheart (Cotswold Farm Park).

Last week, DeGeneres and De Rossi were spotted out. visiting Clarkson’s pub in the Cotswolds.

They joined several Hollywood stars who fled the United States after Donald Trump’s election victory; Portia and Ellen seen in 2015

Their new neighborhood is also home to several celebrities, including David and Victoria Beckham; The two have shared glimpses of their rural home on social media.

Supermodel Kate Moss also has a home in the area. Kate Winslet also had a mansion there at one time, although it is unclear if she still lives there.

The region is even home to royalty, as King Charles owns Highgrove House in Gloucestershire; He appears in the photo of his garden on the farm in April 2022.

The gardens have been transformed by the King over the last four decades and now attract 30,000 visitors a year.

For years Hugh Grant has been rumored to have a small hideaway in the Cotswolds; He appears photographed on November 19 in Paris.

DeGeneres and de Rossi reportedly have no plans to return to the United States.

To underscore the apparent permanence of the move, the couple plans to put their Montecito mansion up for sale.

A person close to former talk show host Ellen DeGeneres claimed that she and De Rossi were fleeing the city primarily in response to the 2024 presidential election.

DailyMail.com has contacted a former representative of DeGeneres for comment, but she no longer represents the comedian after wrapping up her latest stand-up tour.

In October, the sun reported that the couple had purchased a property in the Cotswolds, making their purchase before the 2024 election.

However, after Trump’s victory, the married couple were “very disillusioned” and one source claimed they then vowed to “get the hell out” of the United States, according to sources who spoke to TMZ.

Although many celebrities have threatened to leave the United States in the face of a Trump victory, most have not followed through.

Stars including Cher, Barbra Streisand, Sharon Stone and Sophie Turner have said they were considering leaving the United States if Trump wins, although it is unclear whether any of them will actually do so.

The Cotswolds are a beautiful region known for its hills and picturesque villages and countryside, sometimes called the heart of England.

This rural part of southwestern England, also known as the capital of Great Britain, is about 100 miles from London.

Previously, a study found that the region is home to more stars per acre than any other place outside the capital.

America Ferrera is said to be considering a move to the UK, and Eva Longoria has talked about moving to Europe, although she clarified that, despite her disapproval of Trump, she had moved for international work.

The publication notes that DeGeneres was among Vice President Kamala Harris’s high-profile celebrity donors.

She donated $3,300 to the losing Democratic candidate, which is the maximum amount that can be donated directly to a candidate, although wealthy donors often skirt contribution limits by donating much more to political action committees and super PACs.

Harris was chosen to replace President Biden as the Democratic nominee in July of this year, and DeGeneres shared her endorsement on social media in August.

Even though she reportedly left the United States due to the election and Donald Trump’s impending second administration, DeGeneres had plenty of reasons to start over away from home.

His career was tarnished, likely permanently, by accusations that he fostered a toxic workplace on the set of his daytime talk show of the same name, which aired its final episode on May 26, 2022.

He delved into his persona non grata status in his stand-up special For Your Approval, which was released on Netflix in late September.

The comedian joked that she had been “kicked out of show business” in the special, which featured footage about how she has been passing her time since the end of her TV show.

To underscore the apparent permanence of the move, the couple plans to put their Montecito mansion up for sale; photographed in 2022 in San Francisco, California.

Although many celebrities have threatened to leave the United States in the face of a Trump victory, most have not followed through; Trump photographed on November 1 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

According to The Wrap, DeGeneres and de Rossi have pocket-listed their Bali-inspired Montecito mansion, or it will soon be listed.

According to TMZ, they are still considering a possible sale price, but once they decide on one, the property will hit the market.

DeGeneres and de Rossi purchased the massive home for a whopping $27 million in 2019.

The mansion has five bedrooms and 10 bathrooms in 8,188 square feet and includes exotic features such as bamboo roofs, flamed black limestone, and beautiful distressed oak floors.