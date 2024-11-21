Inside Delta Goodrem’s secret wild 40th birthday bash as singer stuns in a sheer black designer dress

Delta Goodrem turned 40 earlier this month.

And the Born To Try hitmaker held a secret celebration for her milestone birthday.

Former Home And Away star Mia Morrissey was one of the few guests to post a glimpse of the celebration on Instagram on Wednesday.

In sweet pictures from the birthday party, Delta is all smiles as she holds a decorative ’40’ champagne glass.

For the big occasion, Delta stunned in a sheer black dress with flower details and wore her hair up in an elegant updo.

The actress also shared an image from the dance floor, in which Mia is seen dancing with Delta’s fiancé and bandmate Matthew Copley.

In the caption, Mia wrote: “I had the MOST fun celebrating the birth of this wonderful, wonderful, beautiful lady and all the joy, strength, power and inspiration she has brought not only to me but to everyone who has ever been blessed by her.” presence.

‘I’m so happy to call them family. I am infinitely grateful for you and all your magic, my girl! I love you!’

Another post shared by Nine journalist Airlie Walsh gave an insight into the atmosphere of the backyard celebration.

In a black and white photo, Airlie posed with Delta for a selfie.

In the background were several sets of outdoor furniture with umbrellas, as well as an outdoor dining area in another photo.

Airlie wrote in the caption: ‘Celebrating our beloved Delta Goodrem. Your light is incomparable. Happy Birthday!’

Delta herself later responded in the comments saying, “Thank you so much, my beautiful friend.”

The former Neighbors star recently revealed that she is excited for the next decade of her life.

“I’m very excited for a new chapter in my forties,” Delta said. new idea earlier this month.

“I’m having my best time yet, right now, right now,” she told the publication.

Last year, Delta toured the world and starred in the Netflix movie, Love Is In the Air.

‘I’m very proud of where I am now. I am at this point in my life, where I still feel inspired, excited and grateful,’ she remarked.

“And I’m so proud to be doing what I love all these years later and doing it better than ever.”

“I think things get better and better as you gain more knowledge of life and continue to grow and learn.”