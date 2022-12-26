Inside Danny Dyer’s luxurious Essex home, after he was killed in the BBC soap EastEnders

Danny Dyer was ‘killed’ on Sunday night’s episode of BBC soap EastEnders after nine years playing Mick Carter.

But the 45-year-old actor can take solace in the fact that he lives in a luxurious house in Essex with his wife Joanne Mas and their children.

Danny and his daughter Dani shared a glimpse of the house as they put their feet up on a coffee table as they sat on their comfy cream sofa with oversized purple pillows during an episode of Celebrity Gogglebox.

Behind the couple, a large dining table with a striking chandelier in the center can be seen complete with silver leather chairs surrounding it.

Before Dani moved out of the family home two years ago, she lived with her famous father, mother Joanna, and her two younger brothers, Sunnie and Artie.

Over the years, she’s given fans a sneak peek of her home showing off the finer details while posing for a series of glamorous photos shared on Instagram.

In Danny’s other living room in the house, the family has a long gray crinkled velvet sofa that rests on a dark rug before opening onto a hardwood floor.

Keeping the aesthetic consistent in this room, the walls are painted a dark gray and the coordinating drapes fall to the floor.

For cozy nights in, the Dyers can build a fire that sits in the center of the front wall below a massive TV.

The elegant Essex home also featured a giant garden with plenty of space for the children to play, a luxurious wooden deck for hosting, and a small playhouse.

Also outside was a children’s slide, various plants and various seating options from sun loungers to an outdoor sofa.

Danny has previously appeared in TV interviews from his office with a large bookstore as a backdrop with his awards.

Dyers’ luxury property is complete with its own indoor pool that is lined with a blue mosaic.

Viewers were recently led to believe that Danny took his last breath as Mick Carter’s character in EastEnders’ explosive Christmas Day special.

It seemed his character was killed off soap opera-style while trying to save the life of his ex-wife Linda (Kellie Bright) after she and Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) plunged off a cliff into the English Channel.

His heroic act came after Mick learned the truth about Linda’s cheating from his wife Janine and confessed his love for the latter, before dramatically leaving the show in a scathing finale that saw him lost at sea.

Mick’s outing came as he, Janine and Linda went head-to-head in an explosive finale at White Cliffs Of Dover, after learning that Janine was responsible for the car accident Linda took the blame for in earlier episodes.

In a dramatic car chase, Janine attempted to escape her husband and ex-wife as they tried to make her pay for their crimes, and sped off toward Dover.

But not letting her get away, Linda jumped into the passenger seat and wrestled Janine over the wheel, causing them to lose control of the car and plunge over the side of a cliff, into the English Channel.

Behind was Mick, who got out of his car and jumped into the water to rescue them after realizing what had happened.

The duo dove into the water and got trapped in Janine’s car, before Mick managed to rescue Janine and bring her back to land, before jumping back in for Linda.

But unknown to Mick, Linda was already out of the water and had headed for land, leaving Mick struggling to nowhere in the water.

Danny has now addressed the departure of EastEnders character Mick Carter with an expletive-laden explanation while lounging on a beach in a sun-drenched location.

The actor, whose character was ‘killed off’ after he appeared to drown in the sea during Sunday’s explosive Christmas special, joked that he had been a ‘swimming s***’ while sharing a hilarious video with fans.

Danny relaxed on the sand while smoking shisha and drinking tequila while assuring fans that he was “sweet as a nut” after his departure from the soap.

He said: ‘It was very emotional last night. It was a very crazy episode. But don’t worry… because I did it!

It was like swimming, but let me tell you now, it was worth it. Mick needed a break, it was time for him to move on, new chapter.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank all my co-stars, each one of you, I love you all very much, I am so honored to have worked with you for so long and I will enjoy those moments for the rest of my life.

I’m not going to name names, there are too many of you, but of course my Carter family, who means everything to me, is the end of an era. I am very grateful and really appreciate the years I have had running the Queen Vic.

So again, don’t stress, and especially to the fans who voted for me and invested in Mick and made him the character he is.

‘But he had to get away… Janine was driving him crazy! So, Merry Christmas, Happy New Year, and don’t worry about Mick… [drinks tequila and smokes] Because it’s sweet as a fucking nut!

Danny’s video received a quick response from his friends and fans.

Her daughter Dani replied: ‘So proud of you! I love you so much.’