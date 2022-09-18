Inside Daniel Radcliffe’s stunning Melbourne apartment

British actor Daniel Radcliffe has sold his Melbourne stronghold through his parents’ business entity for about $2 million.

The Harry Potter star, 33, used Toorak’s property as a temporary home during filming in Australia in the early 2000s, but has since found no use for it.

According to a report by realestate.com.authe property was quietly sold by a legal entity called Gilmore Jacobs, who is owned by Radcliffe’s parents Marcia Gresham and Alan Radcliffe.

Radcliffe’s parents have long made it clear that the money Gilmore Jacobs generates – from investments and Daniel’s stellar career – is only for their son.

The Daily Mail reported in December 2019 that his company Gilmore Jacobs had reached a net worth of £80 million ($147 million).

Radcliffe’s mother bought the house for $1.9 million in 2004 when her superstar son was working in Australia.

She then transferred the title to her son’s name in 2007, not long before he turned 18.

In 2015, Radcliffe put the property up for sale with a price guide of around $3.5 million, but removed it from the market a few days later after deciding he wanted to continue working in Australia.

He eventually sold the property to his parents’ legal entity for $2 million last year.

Located on the top floor of the complex, the apartment features floor-to-ceiling windows, spacious outdoor areas and a state-of-the-art kitchen.

Agents would not be drawn on the sale price, but the figure is reportedly in the “low $2 million.”

Radcliffe’s parents founded Gilmore Jacobs in 2000, before Harry Potter first cast his worldwide spell.

Radcliffe rose to fame in 2001 after the release of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the first of the Hollywood films based on JK Rowling’s novels.

He reportedly made $1 million for the first movie, which was released when he was 12.

He went on to star in all eight films in the popular franchise.

The fantasy films also feature Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Tom Felton.