Inside Cronulla coach Craig Fitzgibbon’s UFC training sessions with 115kg prop Braden Hamlin-Uele

When it comes to coaching, novice Cronulla mentor Craig Fitzgibbon prefers a hands-on approach – which giant Sharks clean Braden Hamlin-Uele admits can be terrifying.

After years of grinding his teeth under Trent Robinson at the Roosters – of which Fitzibbon is a life member – the former assistant graduated as the county head coach this year.

His efforts to get the Sharks into the mix for a top four finish and genuine desire for an NRL title have given the 45-year-old a shot at the NRL Dally M Coach of the Year award in just his first year. .

Freshman NRL coach Craig Fitzgibbon has made a huge impression, preparing the Sharks for the NRL final and a tilt on their second premiership

Hamlin-Uele said the players jokingly call their bald coach “Skeletor,” after the famous 1980s children’s cartoon and toy series Masters of the Universe. But when it comes to training, Hamlin-Uele said there are no jokes.

He offered insight into the physical nature of Fitzibbon’s training methods and how they made players more difficult as a result.

“On a day off, Fitzy will see me in and he gave me a few jiu-jitsu classes,” Hamlin-Uele told the newspaper. Sydney Morning Herald.

“He’s threatened to break my arm and strangle me and he certainly can. I always hope he’s joking about that.

“He’s thin and lanky, he’s like Skeletor. But he moves really well and he’s really fluid. He puts me in these positions without breaking a sweat. I’m stressing out, trying to breathe and just fighting the thought, ‘this is fucking it’.

‘The boys who are inside for their physio can watch. It’s embarrassing when he puts on a show with me… But it also makes me harder.’

Hamlin-Uele is a beast on the pitch and owes wrestling training with Fitzgibbon

It’s not just physical strength that Fitzgibbon brought to the Sharks, it’s a sense of pride in the jersey.

Although the former Roosters striker is known for his time with the Tri-Colour as a player and assistant coach, he is from Wollongong and began his NRL career with the Illawarra Steelers and then St. George Illawarra after the off-season merger. between the Steelers and the Saints in 1999.

He understands the importance of history and culture in a rugby club, especially one that represents a close-knit and loyal community like Cronulla.

It’s that sense of pride that Fitzgibbon instilled in the players, especially the youngsters who weren’t really aware of what it meant to put on the blue, white and black jersey.

“I guarantee Fitzy is our Clubman of the Year,” says veteran Andrew Fifita.

“Block it in already. What he’s brought in and done, I haven’t seen Cronulla this well in ages.

“History is a big thing. There’s a wall inside with our half century team on it guys like Gavin Miller, ET [Andrew Ettingshausen]Steve Rogers.

“But there were younger guys on our team who didn’t know who Gavin Miller was.

Fifita has praised Fitzgibbon for helping to instill jersey pride among all players at the Sharks

“In the pre-season we got to know all our old legends. We had full presentations on who these guys are, that Gavin Miller two Dally Ms.

“Thanks to Fitzy, they now know, and they know the type of players who have come before them.

“We have culture days and it’s not just the squad, it includes staff, footy and admin guys, the board is all involved in those things. It’s all there.’