Inside creepy abandoned home in Australia

A group of ‘urban explorers’ have shared images of a ‘creepy’ abandoned house filled with old furniture, clothing, cassette tapes and a dusty old Alfa Romeo.

The video shared by Abandoned Australia’s YouTube channel shows the crew entering the two-storey property that appeared to have been abruptly abandoned by the family who lived there.

The floor was so heavily covered with dust, boxes, chairs and magazines that it was difficult for the explorers to move around.

In the fridge were jars of herbs and juice that were infested with insects

Old drawings, framed photos, diskettes, televisions, boots, videos and newspapers from 1992 were also found.

The fridge had a 2007 calendar on it, but the explorers said there were a lot of artifacts from the 1970s through the 1990s.

The kitchen was stocked with untouched bowls, plates and cups along with food in glass jars.

In the fridge were jars of herbs and juice that were infested with insects.

“Oh my god, look at all that whipped cream,” one said.

Upstairs in the bedroom closets were vintage suits and clothes and the bedrooms were a complete mess.

“How is this real?” in the background you hear a person say.

The old mattresses were stained yellow and there was little to no space to walk between the rooms.

“There’s so much stuff out there,” said another.

The images sometimes seem quite horrifying, because on the mirror were the words ‘die yuppy scum’.

There was even a dusty Alfa Romeo in the garage

The video received a number of comments with suggestions as to why the house was abandoned.

“There’s a good chance they went into witness protection. You are not allowed to bring any personal items, you will simply be taken away from home. It would be heartbreaking not to be able to take photos or other personal items,” one person wrote.

“I am in favor of witness protection or similar urgent evacuation,” added another.

A third added: ‘You often see that happen when older people go into nursing homes and the family just forgets about it and moves on. It is sad that these houses are beautiful and have memories. It’s a shame to see them just being abandoned.’