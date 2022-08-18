Inside Chris and Rebecca Judd’s epic pool room at their $7.3million Brighton mansion

<!–

Rebecca Judd gave her fans a taste of her incredible bar and billiard room in her $7.3 million Brighton mansion in Melbourne on Thursday.

The beautiful area features a fully stocked dark wood bar, pool table, plush furnishings and very expensive art.

The room has pops of color in the form of teal velvet chairs and artwork using similar colors to tie it all together.

Rebecca uploaded a video of the room to her Instagram with the caption “It’s almost Friday” next to the martini glass emoji.=

This isn’t the first time Rebecca has shown off the lavish home she shares with husband Chris Judd, 38, and their four children.

Last year during the lockdown in Melbourne, she shared a glimpse of the garden and pool.

She uploaded a mini tour of her impressive outdoor space as she showed off her blooming wisteria vines.

In the footage, the influencer flashed the camera around the pristine garden, revealing impressive arches, a large seating area and perfectly trimmed hedges.

Next to the dining table is a huge BBQ, perfect for entertaining, while a large heated swimming pool and Jacuzzi can be found just meters away from the house.

Home-proud Rebecca and Chris often share photos of their Spanish Colonial-style mansion on social media after throwing millions on it in March 2018.

The sprawling house has its own gym and magnesium salt pool, as well as a tennis court that can be turned into ‘a footy oval or cricket pitch’.

The genetically blessed couple also recently bought a luxury chalet in the popular ski village of Mount Buller in eastern Victoria.

Last year during Melbourne’s lockdown, she shared a glimpse of the garden and pool