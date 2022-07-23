Inside China’s terrifying nuclear plan

Chinese scientists claim they have developed “disposable” long-range torpedoes that could hit Australia in just a week.

The communist powerhouse wants to use small “disposable” nuclear reactors to propel its long-range torpedoes, which would make the weapons smaller and more difficult to detect.

According to the plans, China is proposing to assemble a large fleet of low-cost “killer robots” that can be carried by any military ship or submarine and placed in a standard torpedo tube.

Beijing could use the weapon to “attack submarines leaving a port in home waters difficult to reach by manned platforms,” ​​the statement said. South China Morning Mail.

It could drive a swarm of torpedoes across the Pacific Ocean in about a week, researchers say.

Scientist completed a conceptual design for the weapon system in a paper published this month.

Scientist Guo Jian of the China Institute of Atomic Energy says China will build the weapon with “mature and simple technology that is easy to use and maintain, inexpensive and suitable for mass production.”

“We have to think outside the box,” he explained. “Thanks to its high flexibility and low cost, this unmanned underwater vehicle equipped with the nuclear power system can be used as a conventional force such as a nuclear attack submarine, rather than as a nuclear missile.”

The scientist compared the weapon system to Vladimir Putin’s infamous Poseidon system.

Poseidon is a Russian nuclear weapon that is a mix of torpedo and drone.

Moscow claims it is unstoppable by its current nuclear defenses, and could be used to destroy coastal cities or blow up aircraft carriers and their battlegroups.

The weapon is designed to trigger a tsunami on any coastal city with a nuclear warhead.

Now Chinese researchers claim they can deliver their version of the weapon within 10 years.

They have also maintained that it is not a “dirty bomb” or a nuclear weapon in disguise.

The small reactor would be ‘ejected’ to the seabed shortly before the torpedo hits its target – with a built-in battery pushing it toward its target.

This would keep the radioactive material out of any blast radius.

Guo says the submarine’s high speed and endurance also allow it to inspect distant waters and track potential targets.