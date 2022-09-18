Inside Chelsea’s new-look backroom staff under Graham Potter

Premier League bosses are like package deals. In modern football, few head coaches walk through the doors of a new top club on their own without the support of their trusted backroom staff behind them.

When Chelsea owner Todd Boehly stepped in to lure Graham Potter away from Brighton on a lucrative five-year deal, the pair would no doubt have discussed what staff the 47-year-old would bring to Stamford Bridge.

On an individual basis, his Cinderella story from the fourth tier of Swedish football to the dizzying heights of the Champions League deserves great praise – although Potter would be the first to admit that his backroom staff had a big part to play in his meteoric rise .

Chelsea’s appointment of Graham Potter has sparked a reshuffle in the Blues’ backroom.

The new head coach began his Chelsea career with a 1-1 draw against Red Bull Salzburg

Chelsea announced the club’s new-look backroom ahead of their 1-1 draw with Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday, which includes five lieutenants from Potter’s team at the Amex.

Despite a number of significant changes following the departure of Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea have also retained a few key figures in the dressing room in an attempt to offer stability during the transition.

As Potter continues to get to grips with life at Stamford Bridge, Sports mail has listed and examined the people who make up his back room.

Billy Reid – Assistant Manager

After working with Potter for nine years at Ostersunds, Swansea and Brighton, Billy Reid has taken up the role of assistant manager at Stamford Bridge.

His only experience at the helm came between 2004 and 2013 when Reid managed Scottish outfits Clyde and Hamilton Academical, but the Glaswegian has since gained almost a decade of deputizing experience.

When Chelsea unveiled the new team at their club websiteinsisted Potter that Reid’s know-how and interpersonal skills would benefit the Blues.

Billy Reid (left) has worked alongside Potter for nine years at Ostersunds, Swansea and Brighton

“Billy brings a lot of experience,” he said.

‘Really good with people, building relationships with people at the club and someone the players really enjoy working with.’

Assisted by Bjorn Hamberg, Reid took charge of Brighton against Leicester in January after Potter tested positive for coronavirus, leading the Seagulls to a 1-1 draw thanks to a late Danny Welbeck equaliser.

Potter insisted his experienced assistant excels at ‘building connections’ with the players

Away from the dugout, the Scot has reportedly supported Potter in various peculiar culture-building exercises.

With the help of local artist Karin Wahlen, Potter got his Østersund team and backroom staff to perform a ballet to the music of Swan Lake.

Wahlen told Sky Sports in 2020: ‘The players hated it at first. But we ended up having a lot of fun and lifetime memories. And it also gave them courage. It is not always the bravest on the field who is the bravest on stage.’

Bjørn Hamberg – Assistant coach

Swedish first-team coach Hamberg has been by Potter’s side since the 47-year-old’s very first season in Ostersunds.

Aged just 26 in 2011, the young coach arrived after growing his reputation as a player-coach with the team he helped to establish, called BK Bjørner.

Assistant Bjørn Hamberg has worked with Potter since his first days as Østersund’s boss

Speaking of his longtime colleague, Potter said: ‘I met Bjørn pretty much the first day I arrived in Sweden. We have obviously worked together since and got to know each other very well.

‘He is a combination of a good person and a very capable person, so a really important member of the squad.’

Before breaking into football under Potter, Hamberg was a supermarket manager.

Bruno Saltor Grau – Assistant coach

Establishing himself as a Brighton legend, Bruno joined the Seagulls from Valencia in 2012 and went on to make 225 appearances for the south coast club.

Since his retirement in 2019, Bruno has been a key member of the coaching staff at Brighton looking to consolidate the club’s status as a Premier League outfit after winning promotion from the Championship in 2017 under Chris Hughton.

Bruno bid a heartfelt farewell to Brighton fans after deciding to take up arms with Potter at Stamford Bridge.

Bruno Saltor Grau (left) waved an emotional farewell to Brighton following his move to Chelsea

He signed Instagram: ‘I don’t know where to begin, I don’t know what to say. I’m devastated, probably like some of you. I have the same feeling as when I left home at 14 to chase my dream. Sure of my decision, but broken inside.’

Bruno was senior player development coach at Brighton and is likely to take on a similar role at Chelsea tasked with improving player performance and growth.

Potter said in his interview with Chelsea: ‘Bruno has had a fantastic playing career and was a legend at Brighton. Captain, huge personality, really impressive guy.

“He is at the beginning of his coaching journey, but you can see that he has a great manner, an intelligence, a humility and respect for people and is a top person.”

The Spaniard made 225 appearances for the Seagulls following his move from Valencia in 2012

Anthony Barry – Assistant Coach

Anthony Barry, who is the first-team coach for both Chelsea and the Belgium national football team, has regained his place in the Stamford Bridge dressing room after never working with Potter before.

The 36-year-old survived in west London despite the departures of Arno Michel, Zsolt Low and Benjamin Weber, along with former boss Tuchel, having joined the club at the start of the 2020-21 campaign.

Barry was due to become Chelsea’s interim manager and take charge of last week’s clash with Fulham, but the Blues’ swift appointment of Potter – and the Premier League’s postponement of this weekend’s games due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II – denied him the opportunity.

Anthony Barry (left) has remained at Stamford Bridge to support Potter as assistant coach

During his playing days, the hard-working midfielder bounced around the English Football League with the likes of Accrington Stanley, Yeovil Town, Fleetwood Town and Forest Green Rovers before ending his career at Wrexham.

While at Fleetwood, Barry famously earned back-to-back promotions alongside Leicester star and Premier League winner Jamie Vardy in 2012.

Henrique Hilario – Goalkeeping coach

Having been at Chelsea for over a third of his life, Hilario remains one of the goalkeeping coaches at Stamford Bridge, despite Potter’s arrival.

The 46-year-old joined the Blues as a player in 2006 and has since spent 16 years at the west London club.

Even in his playing days, Hilario was used to taking on an off-field role at the club, making just 39 appearances for Chelsea in eight campaigns at the club before his retirement in 2014.

Former goalkeeper Henrique Hilario has been at Chelsea as a player and coach since 2006

In Portugal, he played 160 top-flight matches over a period of nine years.

Potter will be Hilario’s seventh permanent manager since taking over at Stamford Bridge, following Jose Mourinho, Guus Hiddink, Antonio Conte, Maurizio Sarri, Frank Lampard and Tuchel.

Ben Roberts – goalkeeping coach

Another member of the Potters coaching staff making the trip from East Sussex to the capital, Ben Roberts will join Hilario as goalkeeping coach at Stamford Bridge.

The 47-year-old held positions at Yeovil and Charlton before joining the Seagulls in 2015 and also holds a degree in sports science.

Due to an injury to former Blues stopper Mark Schwarzer, Roberts featured for Middlesbrough in their FA Cup final defeat to Chelsea in 1997.

Ex-Seagulls coach Ben Roberts is tasked with helping out-of-form keeper Edouard Mendy

Robert’s main responsibility at the Amex was to nurture and improve first-choice goalkeepers Mathew Ryan and Robert Sanchez, who each made significant improvements following their respective arrivals at Brighton.

Roberts and Hilario will be tasked with sorting out Chelsea’s goalkeeping problem under Potter, with Edouard Mendy out of form and former record signing Kepa Arrizabalaga lacking in confidence.

“I’m just really looking forward to working with the goalies here,” Potter said. “Ben is really passionate about what he does, he’s a great person.”

Kyle Macaulay – Recruitment

Finally, recruiting analyst Kyle Macaulay has taken up arms with Potter, who has been with him again since his Østersund days.

The talent spotter uncovered and recruited a handful of hidden gems at Brighton, including Tottenham star Yves Bissouma and Manchester United summer target Moises Caicedo.

During Macaulay’s time in Sweden with Potter, the Scot reportedly became involved in the manager’s ‘culture academy’ project. although he was mostly remembered for his rapping rather than his ballet skills.

Talent spotter Kyle Macaulay was instrumental in recruiting Brighton star Moises Caicedo

According to Sky Sports, the 36-year-old closed out a rap performance with the caption: ‘Scottish born in 1986, not from the streets but Highland sticks, that’s all I can say to the audience, hello again and again Kyle Macaulay.’

Whether it’s finding Todd Boehly the next superstar talent or animating the dressing room with an Eminem-inspired rap, Macaulay will continue to support Potter as Chelsea’s new recruitment analyst.