Inside Charlotte’s renovated home dubbed the ‘Crosby Manor’ ahead of welcoming her first child

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

She prepares to welcome her first child, a girl, with her boyfriend Jake Ankers.

And Charlotte Crosby provided insight into her stunning recent home renovations prior to giving birth.

The former Geordie Shore star, 32, shared a post on her Instagram account at home called ‘the Crosby Manor’, giving fans a first look at her new office.

Update: Charlotte Crosby gave an insight into her stunning recent home renovations prior to the birth of her first child

Charlotte rocked her growing baby bump in no time while donning a white crop top and brown leggings.

She took a seat on a new chic white chair as she posed in front of a variety of stylish framed images and an electric fire.

The beauty then gave her fans a look at the “transformation” of the rooms so far by posting a before and after photo.

Happy news: she is preparing to welcome her first child, a girl, with her boyfriend Jake Ankers

The TV star revealed: ‘All I’m waiting for is my desk and chair and some pretty desk decorations! Can’t wait to post the last photo for this room!’

She added: ‘I wanted to give you a little peek into this room until now! Isn’t it amazing what a lick of paint and some prints can do to a room.’

Charlotte previously told her followers that she is turning a spare bedroom in her house into a nursery for her little girl.

Alongside a sweet photo of Charlotte holding a toy giraffe, she wrote: ‘I could cry just thinking about standing here in this position and looking around when it’s all done, knowing it’s going to be my daughter’s room, our little girls. She is already so special to us.

“I’m so excited to make it perfect for the most perfect little thing that will ever happen to us. Me and Jake have to pinch ourselves every second.’

Renovations: The former Geordie Shore star, 32, gave her fans a glimpse into the ‘transformation’ of the rooms thus far by posting a before (left) and after (right) photo

It comes after Charlotte revealed she plans to show her first child’s work on TV as part of her BBC documentary series about her journey to motherhood.

The star – soon to be a mother to boyfriend Jake Ankers – took part in a Q&A on Instagram as she shared the exciting news with her fans.

Someone asked, “Are you going to vlog your birth?” to which the star replied, “Even better, it’s gunna be on TV.”

Charlotte has created a reality show on Wearside where she has documented her pregnancy, life with Jake and business ventures.

It’s called Charlotte in Sunderland and it’s broadcast on BBC Three and iPlayer.

She said of the show: “I am beyond excited to bring my crazy life, my business ventures, beloved family, future husband and my precious bump to the BBC.”

The bosses behind the 10-part series say it will provide an “honest and surprising lens on Charlotte’s multifaceted world.”