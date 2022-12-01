Inside Channel Nine’s VERY extravagant Christmas party

<!–

Some of Australia’s biggest media personalities let their hair down at Channel Nine’s lavish Sydney Christmas party – with a pop star, fire twirlers and acrobats hanging from the ceiling.

But it’s a whole different story in town, with Channel 10 canceling its celebratory shindig after a disastrous year of poor ratings, canceled shows and high-profile layoffs.

Nine Entertainment spared no expense for its staff party, held Wednesday night at Sydney’s Ivy nightclub – with many revelers describing the lavish celebration as the company’s best party ever.

Acrobats swayed from the ceiling, pop star Delta Goodrem performed and The Block host Scott Cam chatted with hundreds of employees from the TV network, newspaper division and Radio 2GB.

Meanwhile, a Channel 10 insider said things were “worse than expected” and staff were devastated when owner Paramount announced at the last minute that there will be no public holidays.

Fire twirlers stunned revelers at Channel Nine staff’s Christmas party at Sydney nightclub Ivy on Wednesday night – hailed by staff as the media giant’s best party ever

Nine TV reporter Kate Creedon bent down with a glass of wine as the festivities ramped up last night

Footage from Nine’s wild party in Sydney shows a packed dance floor with revelers drinking champagne and dancing to Shania Twain hits.

“This is how Nine parties,” news reporter Sophie Walsh captioned a video showing a raging dance floor.

Colleague Jessica Ridley – who recently defected from Channel Seven – added: ‘OK, you win Channel Nine. No one beats this Chrissy party.”

James Willis, executive producer of broadcaster Ben Fordham, also shared footage of the festivities. “Merry Christmas,” he wrote.

Other revelers shared selfies with Goodrem, which turned out to be a big hit.

Several major companies are holding their first celebratory parties in three years after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Channel Nine staff took to the Ivy dance floor to boogie the night away

Channel Nine stars shared an insight into Wednesday night’s wild parties. Above, A Current Affair’s Hannah Sinclair enjoys herself

Nine previously held its Christmas parties at Willoughby’s former headquarters, but this year it’s headed to the Sydney CBD

Many revelers were excited to score a selfie with pop star Delta Goodrem (left)

Scott Cam of The Block (left) also entertained on the Channel Nine shindig at the Ivy

Wednesday night’s celebration at the Ivy marked the first year-end party for Nine since the network moved out of its television studios in Willoughby in 2020, which doubles as an annual celebration venue.

Some in attendance probably carried on into the wee hours of the morning after the Socceroos cemented their place in the World Cup’s last 16.

Many Channel 10 employees would have been in bed by now.

Insiders claim the network “lacks direction and morale,” while dejected employees at the embattled broadcaster complain it feels like “a sinking ship” as more high-profile names Carrie Bickmore and Lisa Wilkinson follow out the door.

“Management said there was nothing to celebrate for Ten,” said a source at Ten.

“Everyone is pissed because they just wanted to let their hair down.

Channel Ten has told staff that “there is nothing to celebrate,” an insider said. Pictured: Carrie Bickmore and Lisa Wilkinson, both of whom have left the network

“It’s not the staff’s fault that people don’t care about these shows anymore and people don’t tune in.”

It was also a year of non-starters for Channel 10, including 10 News First: Breakfast, which recently set a new record for the worst-rated program in Australian TV history.

One-off crowd pleasers The Project, MasterChef and The Amazing Race Australia also underperformed for the network.

Channel 10 was forced to hold back its latest reality series, The Challenge, at least watched multichannel 10 Shake, as the dud reality series’ ratings continue to fall.

Daily Mail Australia contacted Channel 10 for comment.