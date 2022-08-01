Inside Buddy and Jesinta Franklin’s Gold Coast hideaway as ‘they plan to sell their Sydney home’

AFL star Lance ‘Buddy’ Franklin and his model wife Jesinta are reportedly planning to sell their Sydney home and move to the Gold Coast.

The couple own a luxury beachfront apartment in Queensland between Kirra and Bilinga, which they bought for $790,000 in 2019.

The property is located in a block of only 20 residential units and was designed by BDA Architecture.

Inside Buddy and Jesinta Franklin’s hideout on the Gold Coast, as rumors circulate that they plan to sell their Sydney home once he leaves the Swans or retires after a ‘lowball’ contract offer

According to realestate.com.auall buyers in the building were able to personalize their home via an interior package from the developers.

The building also features a rooftop pool, lounge, BBQ and cinema room.

It comes after it was reported Buddy and his model wife Jesinta are planning to sell their luxury home in Sydneythe eastern suburbs and move to the Gold Coast.

The rumors come amid reports that Buddy plans to leave the Sydney Swans for a new club or retire altogether after being asked to accept a 50 percent pay cut in 2023.

The couple own a luxury beachfront apartment in Queensland between Kirra and Bilinga, which they bought for $790,000 in 2019, realestate.com.au reported.

Jesinta, who is from the Gold Coast, has also recently expressed her wish for the couple to move closer to family.

Rumors of the couple’s move to the solar state were published in The Daily Telegraph on Sunday.

The publication contacted real estate Paul Biller of Biller Property Agency, who listed the couple’s previous home in the affluent suburb of Rose Bay in 2020.

He sold their semi-detached house in an off-market deal for $3.8 million.

All buyers in the building were able to customize their homes through an interior design package from the developers

Biller denied reports that the couple’s home was on the public list.

The Franklins, who share two children, currently live in a nearby luxury ground floor apartment, which they also bought off-market.

Jesinta sparked rumors of the move after she spoke to Body + Soul in May about her husband’s football career and the family’s future plans.

“I think there’s still a lot of good football in him, but our dream, whether that’s five years from now, 10 years from now or whatever, is to be able to live closer to one of the grandparents and spend quality time with them.” have,” said model.