Inside Brittany Higgins’ lonely birthday in a hospital ward as Bruce Lehrmann lawyers up

Bruce Lehrmann has hired a leading defamation lawyer as his hit list of media outlets comes into focus, including the ABC for broadcasting Brittany Higgins’ National Press Club address and Lisa Wilkinson’s interview with the ex-employee.

It comes as Ms Higgins celebrated her 28th birthday on Wednesday with a cup of coffee delivered to her at her hospital ward by her boyfriend David Sharaz. Daily Mail Australia understands she is still very unwell.

Meanwhile, Mr Lehrmann has hired one of Australia’s most respected defamation law firms, Mark O’Brien Legal, after ACT’s Director of Public Prosecutions dropped an assault charge against him.

“We are acting in this case,” lead lawyer Paul Svilans told the Daily Mail Australia on Wednesday morning. “We look to assess whether there is a case that is actionable.”

It is clear that Mr. Lehrmann will ‘strongly consider’ filing lawsuits against various media companies and Twitter identities.

Daily Mail Australia first reported that Mr Lehrmann’s hit list includes Mrs Wilkinson, the production company behind The Project (Rove McManus’s Roving Enterprises), Network Ten and parent company Paramount.

The ABC is also expected to be in the firing line over comments made during the National Press Club’s February 2021 appearance during a speech by Ms. Higgins and Grace Tame.

Several other mastheads are also expected to be hit with lawsuits.

On Wednesday, Ms Higgins’ boyfriend, David Sharaz, posted an Instagram story wishing her a happy birthday

Mr Lehrmann (pictured) will work with Sydney defamation specialist Mark O’Brien after it was revealed he was considering personally suing Channel 10 and Ms Wilkinson for defamation during a February 2021 interview on The Project

Director of Public Prosecutions Shane Drumgold announced on Friday that he would not proceed with a second trial of Mr Lehrmann – after the first trial was aborted in October due to misconduct by a juror – fearing it would adversely affect the mental health of Mrs. Higgins. . Mrs. Higgins has been in the hospital for almost a week.

It was alleged that Mr Lehrmann raped her in the parliament building in March 2019.

He pleaded not guilty to sexual intercourse without consent at trial and has strenuously denied the allegations against him.

She also posted happy birthday messages on her own Instagram account, including one from her mother and close friends.

Ms Higgins first claimed she was raped by a ‘male colleague’ during an interview with Ms Wilkinson in February 2021, which later won current affairs program a Logie.

Sources with knowledge of the situation said Mr. Lehrmann will claim he has not been given the opportunity to comment on the allegations made in the programme.

Mr Lehrmann was not publicly named as Ms Higgins’s alleged rapist until six months later, when he was formally charged with assault.

However, Channel 10 has also insisted that its news team approach Mr Lehrmann for comment.

A Channel 10 spokesperson said on Tuesday: ‘As usual, comment was requested but was not given. Network 10 has not received any notification of any claim or proceeding.

Channel 10 boss Beverley McGarvey disputed claims by Mr Drumgold that he had warned Ms Wilkinson that her Logies speech (pictured) could potentially delay the first criminal trial

Media outlets and individuals who tweeted or shared the emotional speech Ms. Higgins gave outside the ACT Supreme Court in October after the first trial was aborted could also be in the frame.

This includes publications that shared parts of the speech that referenced the truth of Ms. Higgin’s claims or published the monologue in full.

In addition, Mr. Lehrmann may also consider filing a formal professional complaint against Mr. Drumgold in response to comments he made at his press conference last Friday.

When Mr. Drumgold’s charges against Mr. Lehrmann, he reiterated his belief that there were “reasonable prospects” of convicting him of the crime.

Mr. Lehrmann earned up to $200,000 a year as a senior adviser to the Liberal Party before losing his job at British American Tobacco in 2021.

The former Liberal staffer has been unable to find a job since the allegations became public, despite several job applications.

Ms. Higgins’ has filed civil suits against the Commonwealth and her former bosses, MP Linda Reynolds and Senator Michaelia Cash have been finalized.

It may not be until Ms. Higgins’ own civil cases against the Commonwealth and her former bosses, MP Linda Reynolds and Senator Michaelia Cash are concluded.

Ms. Higgins’ lawyers have sent documents to all parties with the intention of filing a lawsuit for sexual harassment, gender discrimination, disability discrimination, negligence and victimization.

She will claim $2.5 million for future economic loss, up to $100,000 for past economic loss, $100,000 for general damages, $20,000 for future household chores, and $150,000 for past and future out-of-pocket expenses.

An official claim has yet to be filed as the parties involved prepare to hold mediation talks on December 13.

It is clear that Noor Blumer, one of the founders of Blumers Advocaten, has been quietly negotiating the claim since February. She has declined to comment on the matter or any mediation talks.

Ms Higgins’ lawyer, Leon Zwier, who represented her during the Canberra criminal case, is aware of the claim.