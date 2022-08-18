Inside Bindi and Chandler’s love nest where they go for an ‘adults’ weekend away

<!–

Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell gave fans an inside look at the luxurious ‘Crocodile Hunter Lodge’ that will soon be available for overnight stays at Australia Zoo.

In a video shared on Instagram, the couple took fans on a tour of the lodge, where they enjoyed a weekend without their one-year-old daughter Grace Warrior.

‘Welcome to The Crocodile Hunter Lodge. #Stay in luxury nature accommodation,” Bindi wrote with the message.

‘Dinner at Warrior Restaurant (you don’t have to be a guest to enjoy a delicious breakfast, lunch and dinner here).’

In the video, Chandler said, “Hey guys, it’s Bindi and Chandler here. We’re at the Crocodile Hunter Lodge, check it out.’

They then showed fans the spacious rooms, which contain a modern kitchen, two bedrooms and a spacious lounge area.

The lodge also features a reception and an infinity pool.

Bindi’s brother Robert said earlier that some of the wood used in the building has been repurposed from the crocodile stands originally constructed by Steve Irwin.

“So a lot of the lodge is actually kind of hand-built by Dad,” Robert said of the new construction.

He went on to say that the three trees in front were also “originally planted by Dad,” with the spot being Steve’s dream.

The site also offers birdhouses and different types of flora, with flowers blooming at different times of the year.

Bindi said it was important to continue the legacy of her famous father.

Bindi, Terri and Robert Irwin (all pictured) previously said the luxury lodges at Australia Zoo are a special tribute they made for Steve Irwin on the site

Steve, known to millions around the world as ‘the Crocodile Hunter’, died on September 4, 2006 at the age of 44 after being stabbed in the chest by a stingray while filming a documentary in Batt Reef, Queensland.

Bindi was only eight years old at the time.

After his death, Steve’s family, including his daughter Bindi, widow Terri, son Robert and son-in-law Chandler Powell, continued his conservation work at Australia Zoo.