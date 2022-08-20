Inside Ben Affleck’s Gone With the Wind-style Georgian ‘imitation plantation’ mansion

As Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez prepare to say “I do” a second time, all eyes are on Affleck’s beautiful Georgia mansion, which he first bought for $7.1 million in 2003.

While Affleck recently put the sprawling 87-acre estate up for sale for $8.9 million, he eventually decided to keep the house and use it for a glamorous wedding ceremony with new beau Lopez.

The two will hold their wedding ceremony on Saturday, a massive $400,000 affair that took months of preparation, including installing dance floors and shipping glassware, linens and furniture.

Built in 2000, the home is an “imitation plantation” mansion in Riceboro, Georgia that overlooks the North Newport River on private Hampton Island.

The main ‘big house’ mansion is the jewel of the property, boasting 6,000 square feet of space, four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and balconies overlooking the swampy river.

The mansion sits on 4,000 acres of pristine Hampton Island, about 35 miles south of Savannah, Georgia

Lopez and Affleck recently got secretly married at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas, an event they kept secret from even close friends and family.

The manor is surrounded by century-old live oak trees and is fitted with pine floors, 5 meter high ceilings and romantic vaulted fireplaces dotted around the grounds.

The compound also contains two other structures known as the Summer Cottage and the Oyster House.

The Sheltered Summer Cottage is a cozy home along a path from the Big House and has a brick interior, sloping ceilings, fireplace and metal roof.

The final structure on Affleck’s property is the Oyster House, a massive residence that rivals the main house in size and amenities.

The 10,000-square-foot Oyster House is likely to be the venue for the wedding reception and is outfitted with three primary suites and five more bedrooms with bunk beds “saved from seagoing ships.”

Lopez is expected to wear a Ralph Lauren dress and a white walkway has been set up from the back porch of the Big House to the water, where a marquee has been installed.

When Affleck first bought the property in 2003, he reportedly hoped to build a chapel on the property, but he and Lopez ended their original relationship shortly after in 2004.

The couple have already faced a number of unplanned problems with their wedding preparations, including when Affleck’s mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, fell from the wharf and was taken to hospital with an arm injury.

Another image shows how a picturesque wooden outhouse will be deployed for some of Bennifer’s celebrations

Visitors must obtain permission from an islander before crossing the bridge that gives access to the exclusive enclave

An overview of the wedding preparations shows the vast, wooded island filled with trucks and tents

The property was originally home to a ‘thriving’ rice plantation known as Hampton Pastures and was owned by Roswell King.

The plantation was farmed by slaves and Creek Indians, and the property predates the Civil War.

In fact, the living quarters for the plantation’s slaves were on the same island as the house, and somewhere on the property is an unmarked slave graveyard.

Campers from a nearby Boy Scout camp have even found pottery made by Creek Indians on the property.

Affleck reportedly first fell in love with the Georgia area after shooting the 1999 film “Forces of Nature” there.

The beautiful natural landscape surrounding the island is home to hundreds of species of wildlife, including alligators, wild boars, deer, and bobcats.

But according to an internal source, there were certain things that fell short of Lopez’s exacting standards, most notably the network of potholed roads that run around the property from the Big House to the Farmhouse and across the four-mile stretch to the special security gates. placed at the end of the road.

For the past two months, trucks of Georgia clay and lime have been piling up to smooth and level all the roads.

But the torrential rains of the past few nights have undone weeks’ work, with Lopez today giving workmen a 6 p.m. Friday deadline to plug and fill the potholes that have reopened.

Last Saturday, trailers transported half a dozen pied horses to the enclave known as Hampton Island Preserve. The animals are now housed in the $3 million stable block built by Affleck.

They are there for any guest who wants to take part in a trail ride. Those who prefer their transportation come with four wheels will be treated to an ATV tour of the property — an activity Affleck particularly enjoyed, as he admitted to one source that he’d never been on an ATV before.

Summer storms permitting, Affleck and Lopez guests can head to the golf course during the day, a short buggy ride from the guest house.