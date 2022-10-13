Inside Australia's $100million apartment that comes complete with a cinema, gym and a private pool

Australia’s latest $100 million penthouse is up for sale after a bidder was found for the stunning property after three years on the market.

Knight Frank first listed the two-storey apartment at Crown’s One Barangaroo tower in 2019 – but failed to find an owner due to the eye-watering price tag.

The six-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion, which is 230 meters high, is now close to being sold, with a new widower believed to be buying the incredible home.

The stunning penthouse sits atop the award-winning architect WilkinsonEyre-designed tower and in its petal-like depiction.

It spans two full floors of 800 square meters with direct views of North Sydney, the Sydney Harbor Bridge, the Blue Mountains, Darling Harbour, the Sydney Opera House and the Pacific Ocean.

The apartment has several entertaining areas, a movie theater, a steam room, a private swimming pool, a 24-hour concierge and a fitness center.

Each of the bedrooms has ensuite bathrooms and walk-in robes, with over six meters floor to ceiling offering incredible views of Sydney.

It also boasts a separate office, 50 sqm of open air space, three sheltered balconies, a featured staircase and a private internal lift connecting the two floors.

Unveiled in 2019, the Crown penthouse in Barangaroo was the most expensive apartment on the market in Australia

The master bedroom in the Crown penthouse, which has a 24-hour concierge service

Since landing on the market back in 2019, the opulent Crown penthouse – which recently served as the backdrop for Russell Crowe’s Poker Face filming – has attracted worldwide attention and been toured by a who’s who of Aussie millionaires and billionaires.

James Packer, who is currently in the final stages of an $8.9 billion Crown takeover bid from US investment firm Blackstone, also owns a lower apartment worth $70 million.

A potential buyer, who asked not to be named, said he had toured the Crown penthouse and was impressed by the opulent mansion, but thought the price was ‘too high’ even in the current booming property market.

He cited the ANZ Tower penthouse, purchased in June 2021 by Ian Malouf from John Boyd for $65 million, as an example of a similar building but at a much lower price.

‘The Crown penthouse is fantastic. It has the ocean view that the (Malouf) penthouse doesn’t have, but is it worth the extra $35 million? “I’m not so sure,” he said.

‘And there seems to be a feeling in buying circles that the market will come back around 10 per cent over the next few months.

“Given that scenario, I think a lot of people who are able to buy something like that can hold out.”

Many of Sydney’s movers and shakers have visited the property in recent years, but none have signed on the dotted line

Reece Coleman, head of property consultancy Maker, said the purchase of the unique property was a conundrum for those who could afford it.

“Look, I certainly think it’s great to buy in a building that has a property for sale for $100 million dollars, but you don’t want to be the person who actually pays $100 million for that property,” he said.

“The feeling is very much one of, in relation to Crown, why buy a penthouse for $100 million when you can go 20 meters down and get something similar for $30 million less.”

The property is Australia’s second $100 million penthouse, after its neighbor One Sydney Harbor sold for an astonishing $140 million.

Australia’s most expensive home has just sold for $140 million atop a luxury skyrise apartment in Barangaroo

Eight meter high ceilings and a dramatic foyer add to the grandeur of the ambitious design, while a rooftop swimming pool, spa and gym also complete the dream home

Spanning a staggering 1,600 square feet, the apartment comes with a reasonable nine bedrooms and a master bedroom that shares the same size as a small city apartment.

The penthouse has unrivaled views of Sydney Harbour, while the sprawling cityscape sits below, with a glass paneled wall in the dining room looking down on the Harbor Bridge, the Opera House and nearby Darling Harbour.

Pritzker Prize-winning architect Renzo Piano is the mastermind behind the design of the tower.

The Italian identity is known in the design world for its numerous international projects – Center Georges Pompidou in Paris and The Shard in London to name a few.

Meanwhile, Sydney will soon have another $100m penthouse on the market with construction underway at palatial One Circular Quay, on the old Gold Fields House site.

Under construction: Work is underway and the old Gold Fields House site with a 100 million USD penthouse planned

Billed as ‘the most expensive building in Australia’ and consisting of 180 apartments, the still unfinished penthouse is causing a stir in Sydney’s high-end real estate circles.

However, despite being touted since 2018, apartments will not hit the market until the second half of this year with a building completion date planned for early 2024.

Justin Brown, head of CBRE’s residential division, is overseeing the sale of all One Circular Quay apartments and confirmed that the sales campaign would begin later this year.

Meanwhile, the prospect of another three-storey mega-penthouse – this one located in what many consider the prime Sydney castle between the Opera House and the Harbor Bridge – has some property watchers salivating.

Coleman believes that will only increase Sydney’s reputation as one of the world’s largest and most expensive international cities – up there with Hong Kong, Japan, Vancouver and New York.