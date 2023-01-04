Inside Amanda Holden’s sun-soaked Mauritius holiday

<!–

Amanda Holden has started her new year with a bang while soaking up the sun on a £1.7 ka night break in Mauritius.

The 51-year-old judge of Britain’s Got Talent is staying at the luxurious five-star LUX Grand Baie hotel on the north coast of the island.

Designer and former Dragon’s Den star Kelly Hoppen helped design the hotel, with the suites and villas designed to feel like private apartments.

The hotel also features four swimming pools, three bars, a private beach and a beautiful spa.

When food is included, room rates can be as high as £3,000 per night thanks to its prime beachfront location.

Amanda also took full advantage of the LUX Grand Baie’s rooftop infinity pool, featuring a swing and breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean.

The star shared a photo of herself on Instagram on Wednesday, looking stunning in a coral colored bikini as she walked along the waterfront.

Writing that she was now returning to work after her break, the radio host wrote, “See you soon sunshine❤️ Back on @thisisheart tomorrow morning from 6:30am.”

She also took to her Stories to share a photo of herself in a white bikini while sitting in the middle of a brick building.

After celebrating Christmas in New York, the family continued their travels with a trip to the island.

The Heart FM host has said she hopes her husband will be convinced to let her help renovate their next home after watching her new DIY TV show on Friday.

Britain’s Got Talent judges helped redecorate two flats in Sicily this summer with comedian friend Alan Carr, 46, for their new BBC show, Amanda & Alan’s Italian Job.

She admitted how good it felt to be “physically stuck” and hopes her music producer husband will let her demolish, tile and plaster walls in their new home.

said Amanda The mirror“I want my husband to see me do it because at home he wouldn’t trust me with half of it.” It is rare that I have been allowed to tile something.

“I want him to get me more physically stuck. It’s much more satisfying to know that we’ve done it and there are walls that we’ve done – and they’re not shaky or falling down.

“We did the tiling…we made lighting, we made the whole kitchen out of wind blocks.”

The TV personality told her husband earlier this year that she wanted to move out of their lavish mansion in Surrey that they bought in 2015.

Amanda said she’s bored with the house, which is on the market for £5 million, because it’s too perfect and there’s nothing left to improve.

She gave the lavish property a showbiz makeover and hopes to make a profit of £1.5 million after spending £3.5 million on the five-bedroom house seven years ago.