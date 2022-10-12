Inside $10.4M Crypto blunder: Bulgarian worker mistakenly transferred windfall to Aussie couple

A glamorous Crypto.com employee from Bulgaria has been revealed as the person who mistakenly transferred $10.4 million to an Australian couple who are accused of using the money to go on a multi-million dollar spending spree .

Ivona Vasileva Tsanova had been employed in the company’s Bulgarian office when she made the mega-million-dollar blunder.

Melbourne couple Jatinder Singh, 37, and Thevamanogari Manivel, 40, are accused of withdrawing the money and blowing it on property, gifts and luxury items.

Bulgarian Ivona Vasileva Tsanova accidentally transferred more than $10 million to an Australian bank account

Both pleaded not guilty in Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday to dealing in the proceeds of crime.

In court documents obtained by Daily Mail Australia on Wednesday, Crypto.com general manager and director Kalash Mohan named Ms Tsanova as the operator who made the mistake on May 11 last year.

On Tuesday, the court heard Manivel’s cryptocurrency trader boyfriend Singh had used her account details to continue trading through Crypto.com.

But when Manivel’s bank account did not match Singh’s, the company decided to refund the $100 amount.

Mohan told the court Ms Tsanova made the mistake when she accidentally copied and pasted an account number into the transfer section of what was supposed to be a $100 refund amount in Manivel’s Commonwealth Bank account.

Her mistake would only be discovered near Christmas when a company audit revealed the drastic error.

Sir. Mohan said Ms Tsanova, who lists herself on LinkedIn as Crypto.com’s ‘Head of Payments’, remains employed by the company, with her details handed over to Victoria Police.

Daily Mail Australia is not suggesting Ms Tsanova committed any crime, only that she is named in court documents as having made the transfer.

Mohan told the court he felt sorry for Ms Tsanova.

“I have kept this incident quiet from our staff so as not to cause stress on them,” he told police.

‘Furthermore, the operator must feel a lot of guilt from his mistake.’

HOW CRYPTO PAIRS OFFLOADED MILLIONS Detective Senior Constable Conor Healy said Manivel transferred $4 million to an HSBC bank account in Malaysia, of which $2 million was later returned, but the other $2 million was quickly transferred to unknown accounts, the detective said. The court heard that four houses had been bought with the ill-gotten cash – all of which had been frozen by the High Court as part of ongoing civil action brought there by Crypto.com. Senior Constable Healy alleged that $8 million had been transferred from Manivel’s account between December 24 last year and February. Of this, $1.2 million was used to buy a luxury home in Craigieburn and a $56,000 deposit went on a home in Mickleham. Police allege that Manivel showered gifts on his daughters, giving $500,000 to one, $430,000 to another and $200,000 to a third daughter. Another $70,000 was used to buy a car for her daughter in Melbourne and $1.2 million gifted to one of Singh’s associates to pay off his mortgage on a property in Mickleham. The rest was allegedly blown on furniture, art and other luxury items.

New details of the couple’s alleged plans to steal the ill-gotten cash may also be revealed.

Sir. Mohan told the court Manivel transferred $80,000 on May 13 to another bank account and withdrew $10 million from a CBA branch at Casey Central, in Narre Warren, in what is believed to have come via cheque.

A Hong Kong auditor discovered the mistake on December 23, but by then Manivel’s account had dropped to just $18,504.

Crypto.com launched a civil suit against Manivel in February, but when a CBA employee attended to serve Manivel at her home in Epping, neighbors told him she was long gone.

Sir. Mohan said Manivel answered her phone to Crypto.com’s lawyers on February 8, allegedly refusing to return the money.

“She would have no reason to believe that the money was transferred to her on purpose as she was not our client,” he told the court.

Manivel’s assets were frozen worldwide by order of the Supreme Court of Victoria, but by then the couple had offloaded more than $8 million.

The Malaysian national, who had been in Australia on a study and work visa with disability support, had been picked up at Melbourne Airport.

Singh and Manivel face up to 20 years behind bars each if found guilty of stealing the money from the Commonwealth Bank, where Crypto.com transferred the money.

The court heard $2 million in cash is missing, plus another $1 million in assets.

Police Claim Couple Used $1.2 Million Of Crypto ‘Refund’ To Buy This Luxury Home In Craigieburn

The house has gone to weeds since freezing orders came into play

Both are now likely to face trial in the County Court of Victoria.

The court heard that Singh had been a regular cryptocurrency trader and used his partner’s debit card to accumulate $49,000 in his Crypto.com wallet.

Police allege the money was moved out of Manivel’s account to a joint account with Singh within a day of being discovered by the couple.

Singh later claimed to police that he believed he had ‘won’ the money in a ‘Crypto.com contest’.

The court heard Manivel claimed she was duped by Singh into thinking the money was hers to handle as she pleased.

But Crypto.com told the court it would never run a contest that was about real Australian dollars.

While the company ran two promotions that year, Singh was not a winner and the amounts won were “not in the amount claimed by Singh,” the company said.

The court heard that Singh’s dealings were only ever funded through Manivel’s debit card.

“The first and only attempt to deposit fiat money into Singh’s Crypto.com account failed as the bank account from which the fiat money came belonged to Manivel,” the court heard.

When Singh failed to respond to Crypto.com requests to confirm that the account was his, the money was refunded – albeit in the wrong amount.

Court documents reveal Singh was an Indian citizen who was not even supposed to live in Australia.

While working legally as a nurse’s aide, Manivel spent his days trading lesser-known cryptocurrencies.

After learning of the error from the bank, police allege Singh immediately informed Manivel, who transferred the cash to their joint Westpac account.

In August, the couple bought two properties in Sunbury and gave $1 million to a relative of the Singhs.

After being contacted by a CBA employee in December, police allege Manivel immediately transferred $2 million to a Hong Kong account.

Another $8 million was moved from the Westpac account over the next few weeks as Crypto.com struggled to obtain freezing orders.

As police approached, Manivel attempted to fly out of Melbourne to his native Malaysia on March 17.

She claimed she was going home to see her children there, but detectives claim she had bought a one-way ticket and had no plans to ever return.

Manivel had carried three suitcases and had $11,000 in cash stashed away.

While Singh did not apply for bail on Tuesday, Manivel was allowed to move back in with his daughter despite police fears that she might disappear.

Her brother – a mechanic – posted a $10,000 bond to secure her freedom.