Insecure star Issa Rae is all legs in a chic mini dress at HFR’s Fashion Show And Style Awards in NY

Issa Rae put on a leggy display when she arrived at Harlem’s Fashion Row 15th Anniversary Fashion Show And Style Awards in New York on Tuesday night.

The insecure star, 37, sauntered down the red carpet in a long sleeve mini dress with a chic mock neckline.

Issa is the first recipient of the Virgil Abloh Award, created in honor of the late Louis Vuitton Artistic Director, who passed away last year after a two-year battle with cancer.

The award celebrates like-minded individuals who embody Virgil’s spirit, brilliance and vision through invaluable contributions to culture, community and innovation, according to a press release.

Issa styled her sexy mini with a pair of black leather sandals with a modest heel.

Giving her neutral-toned look a touch of bold color, Issa rocked a bright orange manicure and neon green pedicure.

Her dark brown hair fell in pigtails down her back and chest and her fingers were adorned with sparkly statement rings.

She also wore a pair of silver earrings.

The actress had an ethereal glow to her flawless complexion and she drew attention to her eyes by wearing a pair of fluffy false eyelashes.

Issa was joined on the red carpet by fellow honors Ade Samuel, Robin Givhan and Sergio Hudson.

Sergio Hudson, who founded the luxury ready-to-wear brand Sergio Hudson, took home the coveted Designer of the Year gong.

Ade Samuel, who has dressed the likes of Mariah Carey and Black Panther star Letitia Wright, was named Stylist of the Year.

Robin Givhan, Pulitzer Prize winner and currently fashion correspondent for The Daily Beast and Newsweek, was named Editor of the Year.

Sherri Shepherd was also in attendance for the festivities. The talk show host shone in a fuchsia dress with matching heels and a shimmery berry lipstick on her pout.

Issa sat front row at the fashion and awards show, which was themed “Future’s Past.”

A press release explained that this year’s event “shown the future of fashion fueled by the unprecedented history of countless contributions, sacrifices and innovations in fashion that inspire HFR to explore groundbreaking collaborations and take black brands to the next level.” to lift’.

It was also intended to “support further progress on diversity, equality and inclusion in the fashion world.”

HFR set up the show in partnership with LVMH, who presented the first-ever Virgil Abloh Award on Tuesday.

Although she did not attend the event, Janet Jackson received the ICON of the Year Award for her contributions to music, fashion, film and philanthropy.

In a statement, Harlem’s Fashion Row CEO & Founder Brandice Daniel said the goal this year was to recognize African American designers who paved the way for today’s fashion leaders.

African Americans have a rich history in fashion, although many of their contributions have been buried or unrecognized in history. However, HFR would not exist without the work of black designers such as Lois Alexander Lane, who founded the Harlem Institute of Fashion and the Black Fashion Museum.

Nor would we exist without the work of other sartorial pioneers such as Ann Lowe, Elizabeth Keckley and Eunice Johnson. We move into the future by reaching back to understand, honor and draw strength from our past,” she concluded.