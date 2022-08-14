Insecure star Denise Dowse dies aged 64 after battling ‘viral meningitis’

TV veteran Denise Dowse has died aged 64 after battling a ‘virulent form of meningitis’.

The death of the Insecure star was confirmed by her sister Tracey Dowse, who wrote a touching tribute to the “illustrious actress, mentor and director” on Instagram on Saturday.

TMZ revealed earlier this week that Denise was “fighting for her life” and was in a non-medically induced coma.

“I want to take this moment to thank our friends and family for all the love and prayers. It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse, has gone ahead to meet our family in eternal life,” Tracey wrote.

RIP: TV veteran Denise Dowse has died aged 64 after battling a ‘virulent form of meningitis’; Denise seen in 2016

She added a snapshot of her sister beaming at a recent red carpet event, where she could see a wide smile flash.

Tracey continued: ‘Denise Yvonne Dowse was the most wonderful sister, an accomplished, illustrious actress, mentor and director. She was my best friend and last family member.

“Denise loved you all. I know she watches over us with all the love she has.’

Tracey asked her friends and followers for “privacy and your continued prayers,” noting that she would “provide her Celebration of Life information at a later date” on her Instagram.

“I want to take this moment to thank our friends and family for all the love and prayers. It is with a very heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse, has gone ahead to meet our family in eternal life,” Tracey wrote.

“Once again I am so grateful for all the phone calls, texts, direct messages and silent prayers for my sister. We couldn’t have made it so graceful and painless without all the prayer warriors around the world. Thank you for giving so selflessly. I love you, Tracey,’ she concluded.

Tracey was the one who revealed on Instagram last week that Denise was in an undisclosed hospital after battling a “virulent form of meningitis.”

She stated in the caption that the coma was not medically induced and asked for “support and prayer” at this time.

Struggle: TMZ revealed earlier this week that Denise was “fighting for her life” and was in a coma that was not medically induced; Pictured 2017

Tracey shared a post with fans on both Denise’s Instagram account and her own, writing: “As many of you have seen, my posts have been positive and uplifting. I try to keep up the spirit and support those who need it. As many of you know, I am a private individual. So this is hard for me.’

“I ask for support and prayers are offered to me and my sister, and my only immediate family @denisedowse.”

She is currently in hospital in a coma caused by a virulent form of meningitis. Her doctors do not know when she will come out of the coma because it is not medically induced,” she added.

Speaking: Tracey was the one who revealed on Instagram last week that Denise was in an undisclosed hospital after battling a ‘virulent form of meningitis’

Tracey closed the caption by saying that her sister should have “many years ahead.”

“She is a vibrant actor and director who should have many years ahead of her. Thoughts, prayers and support are greatly appreciated.”

Meningitis is inflammation of the protective membranes that cover the brain and spinal cord, which can be caused by a bacterial or viral infection.

Her roles: Denise is known for playing Dr. Rhonda Pyne on Insecure. She has also had roles on the hit show Grey’s Anatomy, Stumptown, The Guardian, as well as Coach Carter and more; Pictured in a still from Stumptown

Denise is known for her distinguished career, with her recurring TV roles including Dr. Rhonda Pyne in HBO’s Issa Rae series Insecure, from 2017-2020, as well as The Guardian and Beverly Hills, 90210.

Her film roles include Coach Carter, Ray and Requiem for a Dream.

She also directed the upcoming movie Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story, starring Vanessa Williams, Corbin Bleu, Keith David and Columbus Short.