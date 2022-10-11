Insect-slapping flower stamens help maximize pollination

An open flower of Mahonia bealei with a mobile stamen visible. Credit: Deng-Fei Li



Using a mobile stamen to repel insect visitors maximizes pollination and minimizes flower costs, a study published today in eLife show.

For centuries, scientists have observed that when the tongue of a visiting insect touches the nectar-producing parts of certain flowers, the pollen-bearing stamen jumps forward. The new study proves that this action helps increase the flower’s reproductive success, while reducing the cost of insects that linger too long and feed on the flower’s nectar, similar to a restaurant, where table turnover is crucial to maximize profits.

“We tested three scenarios,” said lead author Deng-Fei Li, a Ph.D. student at the Institute of Evolution and Ecology at the School of Life Sciences, Central China Normal University, Wuhan, China. “These include whether snapping stamens help flowers by controlling how much pollen each insect takes, filtering out less skilled pollinators, or reducing the amount of nectar ingested by each visitor.”

Li and colleagues immobilized the stamens of the flowers of barberry bushes by soaking the flower stem in an alcohol bath for 35-45 minutes. They confirmed that the alcohol treatment, or the lingering smell of the alcohol, did not deter pollinators. They then compared insect behavior and pollination success of flowers with mobile or immobilized stamens under glass containers in the lab and directly outside. They also colored the flowers’ pollen to track how efficiently insects transported it to other nearby flowers.

Their work showed that insects that visited flowers with immobilized stamens stayed 3.6 times longer and removed more nectar than those that visited flowers with mobile stamens. However, the insects deposited twice as many pollen grains per flower visit than insects that visited flowers with mobile stamens. In addition, the team found that insect visitors deposit pollen from flowers with mobile stamens on about three times as many flowers and on flowers further away, increasing the plant’s chances of reproductive success.

The team found no evidence that spawning stamens helped rule out less beneficial pollinators. All five species of bees and flies tested when visiting the flowers stayed about four times longer on flowers with immobile stamens.

“Our study helps solve the mystery of the purpose of the insect-induced movement of flower parts that has plagued botanists since Linnaeus first observed mobile stamens in 1755,” explains senior author Shuang-Quan Huang, professor the Institute of Evolution and Ecology of the Institute of Evolution and Ecology, from. School of Life Sciences, Central China Normal University. “We have shown that plants use fast-moving stamens to increase the turnover of bees and flies on their flowers, reducing their nectar costs per successfully transported pollen grain.”

