‘Insane’ moment when giant humpback whale CRASHES onto 19-foot boat, nearly capsizing the vessel 

Shocking video captured the moment a mammoth humpback whale broke onto a 19-foot motorboat in Plymouth Harbor, Massachusetts, shattering the ship’s bow skylight and bobbing it like a cork in the water.

Three humpback whales, which average 49 to 52 feet in length and weigh up to 66,000 pounds, took dozens of boaters to the waters off White Horse Beach in Plymouth over the weekend to watch them feed on baitfish called pogies. in the harbour.

Sunday around 10am, the whales, which feed by opening their giant jaws and scooping up as many fish as possible, were ‘surge-feeding’, swimming beneath their prey and scooping them up as they emerge from the water. .

Shocking video captured the moment a mammoth humpback whale broke onto a 19-foot motorboat in Plymouth Harbor, Massachusetts, shattering the ship’s bow skylight and bobbing it like a cork in the water.

Footage shows a humpback whale rising on a motorboat while it was feeding at White Horse Beach in Plymouth, Massachusetts

The mammoth fish rose 10 meters out of the water before crashing into the bow of the boat

The bow of the 19-foot ship was completely submerged after the whale landed on it

Passenger was shaken when boat nosed down in Plymouth harbour, but no one was injured

Three humpback whales, which average 49 to 52 feet in length and weigh up to 66,000 pounds, took dozens of boaters to the waters off White Horse Beach in Plymouth over the weekend to watch them feed on baitfish called pogies. in the harbour.

Sunday around 10am, the whales, which feed by opening their giant jaws and scooping up as many fish as possible, were ‘surge-feeding’, swimming beneath their prey and scooping them up as they emerge from the water. .

“It was insane,” Ryder Parkhurst, who saw the collision, told NBC Boston. “The guy was just in the wrong place at the wrong time, that’s all. Come on, bang! Right on the bow of the man’s boat.’

“I just saw the boat fly crazy, it was crazy,” Parkhurst told the station. “It was crazy. I couldn’t believe the thing was still floating.’

The humpback whale smashes the skylight at the bow of the boat before sliding back into the water

The humpback whale fed on ‘surge-feeding’ baitfish called pogies, which school in Plymouth Harbor

The boat was able to safely return to the boat ramp and suffered only minor damage.

“It was just shocking,” said Justin Enggasser, whose son captured the footage from a kayak about 100 feet away. “It was a great relief to see the boat resurface as the bow really set.”

Other than being shaken up, none of the ship’s passengers were injured.

“If someone was on the bow of that boat, this could have been a really tragic story,” Plymouth Harbormaster Chad Hunter told me. CBS News Boston.

It is illegal to chase or harass whales under the Marine Mammals Act, and Hunter referred the video and any other information he gathered on the spot to the Massachusetts Environmental Police, who are investigating.

“We say to boaters, if you see a spout, watch out,” he told CBS.

In a press release, Hunter warned boaters that the whales could also be injured.

“This interaction, while rare, reminds us that these interactions can be dangerous for both boaters and whales,” Hunter said.

Paddleboarder Bob Babcock caught a humpback whale in the same Plymouth Harbor area while crashing into a fishing boat

Days before a humpback whale landed on a 19-foot fishing boat, the same species of whale collided with this motorboat

Paddle boarder Bob Babcock got so close to the feeding humpback whale that he photographed the barnacles around its mouth

The interactions may not be as rare as he says.

Days before the boatbreaking breech, paddleboarder Bob Babcock recorded another encounter between a motorboat and a whale.

While paddling at dawn, the video shows the water next to a fishing boat starting to boil with emerging fish and then the back of a whale comes up, lifting the ship slightly as both men on the boat move toward the gunwales reach to stabilize themselves.

“Feeding whales are often derivative whales, making it more important for boaters to watch them because at that time the whales are very focused on fish and not boats,” said Regina Asmutis-Silva, head of the conservation group Whale and Dolphin Conservation, said. .