Insane moment two teams of 600 Russian boxers get into an incredible mega-brawl in a field

Last weekend, a real boxing battle royale took place in Russia with an insane 600 versus 600 fight on a field just outside Moscow.

The event was called Walk the Field and was a tribute to Ivan the Terrible and his victory at the Battle of Molodi 450 years earlier.

It is also considered a world record for the most fighters fighting at the same time.

The two walls of men meet and chaos ensues as the teams begin to clash

Photographers rushed to get out of the way as two walls of men, one in yellow and the other in black, marched toward each other.

After that it was about 30 furious seconds for young and old.

600 men in black shirts invade 600 men in yellow shirts. Absolute craziness ensues, with men whining at each other from all angles,” the fighting website Bloody Elbow posted.

There didn’t seem to be any real rules, though the fighters did wear gloves and some wore protective headgear.

Most stuck to boxing, so it seemed kickboxing and MMA moves weren’t allowed, but there weren’t many umpires to control the chaos.

While some people just sauntered in and half-heartedly gave punches to get involved, others didn’t hold back.

“Watch the right side of the screen, a guy in black breaks the lines and just starts handing out naps to people. What a chad,” one Reddit user wrote after seeing the massacre.

Many of the boxers stayed in clusters for protection during the Walk the Field event in Russia

‘That’s nothing. Before they all meet in the middle there is a man in yellow doing it alone, about 100 feet in front of the rest of his yellow team,” wrote another.

So why would 1,200 Russians continue to honor Ivan the Terrible and the Battle of Molodi?

The infamous Tsar earned his nickname because he was “mighty” and “formidable,” but after the betrayal of his great friend Prince Kurbsky and the death of his wife Anastasia in 1560, he became the tyrant the world knows today.

He divided Moscow into two provinces, one for the rich and one for the rest. Then he created the terrifying political police of Oprichnina, who would torture and degrade those people for fun.

The warriors celebrate the event together after beating each other to commemorate one of Ivan the Terrible’s most famous victories

The Battle of Molodi is considered one of his greatest military achievements and also one of his most forgotten or underappreciated victories, in the eyes of many Russians.

In 1572, Russia was involved in the Livonian War involving Norway, Sweden, Poland and Lithuania. With their resources stretched, the Crimean Khanate sensed an opportunity to invade Moscow from the south.

About 25,000 Russians stopped 40,000 invading Crimean Khanate from saving the city, which is why the battle has been honored in this bizarre and violent way.