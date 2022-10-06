Insane moment influencer lies on the subway tracks as a train passes OVER him in New York City

Video footage captured the horrifying moment a New York City influencer deliberately stepped between the subway tracks when a train ran over him.

The unidentified influencer is one of many on the @pleasedontlack0 Instagram page full of sporadic ‘entertainment’ that describes itself as a media news company and appears to aggregate videos and articles from around the web for its 36,000-plus followers .

“Bro, there’s crazy space,” a videographer told the influencer, who was lying on the train tracks as he measured the distance between his friend’s shoulder and the rail with his hand. ‘You’re having a good time, bro, it’s like a mad place.’

“I’m just paranoid about this,” the influencer said on the train tracks, muttering under his mask in anguish.

Seconds later, the camera footage switches to the influencer’s main camera, and he is seen briefly shaking as the train runs over him.

The stunt is considered illegal, according to the MTA, which warns of track trespassing.

Onlookers on social media were almost as anxious to see the influencer risk his life.

“This made my anxiety rise,” one person wrote on Instagram.

“These are the type of people who think people are laughing with them,” added another.

The video was reposted by the Crime in NYC Twitter page – a page dedicated to calling out the chaotic happenings in the Big Apple.

More than 3,000 viewers tuned in to the disorderly stunt, calling out the younger generation’s need for attention and the waste of New York City.

“This generation is all about looking at me,” one person wrote. ‘They all need a lot of attention.

“Between crime and stupid like this guy the city is dying too fast,” added another.

Another person was more concerned about commuters being late for their jobs.

‘If the train had hit this guy directly it would have been really unfortunate, mainly because people’s commutes would have been delayed.’

The influencer’s original Instagram page, called @_pleasedontlack_, appeared to be previously deactivated with 53,000 followers. Meanwhile, the recreated Instagram page with 36,000 followers has a backup page with 12,000 followers.

It looked like the influencers had to write ‘this post follows all community guidelines’ on every post to avoid being flagged for their content.

The New York Police Department did not immediately respond to an inquiry about the stunt.

The recent influencer was lucky not to hit the electrified third rail that could have killed him.

Last month, four brazen thieves in the Bronx robbed a 46-year-old passenger at gunpoint on the number two train at E 174th street around 5:30 a.m. before speeding away, according to police.

A suspect tried to jump between train cars but missed the jump, fell under the train and was killed by the electrified third rail.