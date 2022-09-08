Insane moment cricket fans rip up seats and use them as projectiles at Pakistan vs Afghanistan match

A thrilling win over Pakistan in a T20 international against Afghanistan is overshadowed by fans tearing up stadium seats and throwing them at opposition supporters in wild scenes.

Videos went viral after the match during the Asian Cup match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates; with enraged Afghanistan fans watching chairs rip and launch them through the air.

One of the two amazing videos showed a fan hitting a man wearing a Pakistani shirt over the head with a chair he had ripped off the stands.

Unbelievable what he saw, Pakistani great Shoaib Akhtar called on Afghanistan’s supporters and officials to stamp out the horrific behaviour.

“This is what Afghan fans do. They have done this several times in the past,” he wrote on Twitter.

‘This is a game, and it is supposed to be played and taken in the right spirit.

“Your audience and your players both need to learn a few things if you want to grow in the sport.”

Teenage superstar Naseem Shah wins the match for Pakistan with a towering six

A prominent Pakistani fan echoed Akhtar’s feelings and said they should grow up.

“Some of these Afghan children really need to learn how to behave. This is an international match, not trench cricket. Never happens in other matches. That’s why I really respect the other cricket teams,” he wrote.

The crazy scenes followed an ugly exchange between Afghan bowler Fareed Ahmed and Pakistani batter Asif Ali in the penultimate over of the match.

Afghan Fareed Ahmed (left) and Pakistani Asif Ali (right) face off in a fiery clash after the latter was fired

Ali confronted Ahmed after Afghan bowler partied in his face and punched him in the chest

Things heated up towards the end when Ahmed reduced Pakistan to 118-9 in the 19th by having Ali (16) sacked.

Ahmed was clearly celebrating a little too hard for Ali’s taste, with the Pakistani batter furiously pushing him hard in the chest when Ahmed came right in the face.

The swift followed Ali, who raised his bat and threatened to hit Ahmed with it before Afghan players and umpires rushed in to break up the pair.

Pakistani Asif Ali (right) raises his bat menacingly towards Afghan speedy Fareed Ahmed

Afghanistan Premier League founder and former CEO of the Afghanistan Cricket Board, Shafiq Stanikzai, refused to believe that Ahmed had initiated any form of sportsmanship mandate and condemned Ali’s actions.

“This is stupidity at an extreme level from Asif Ali and should be banned from the rest of the tournament. Every bowler has the right to party, but being physical is not acceptable at all,” he wrote on Twitter.

In fact, bowlers have no right to party in an unsportsmanlike or disrespectful manner under the Laws of the Game.

Afghan Fareed Ahmad, left, and Pakistani Asif Ali, right, converge before being separated by Afghan players and the two umpires

As such, both players are expected to draw code of conduct points for the fiery encounter.

Stanikzai also defended the war-torn country’s supporters after their violent end to the match, claiming that “the team’s motive has always been to spread love, which is why our team earned respect worldwide.”

“You can’t control the emotions of the crowd and such incidents have happened (several times) in the cricket world,” he wrote in a separate Twitter post, before referring to the times when supporters treated Pakistani players with respect.

The exciting finale – both on and off the field – followed a brilliant game.

Teenage superstar Naseem Shah, who broke the Aussie lineup in March’s Test series, skipped back-to-back sixes for Pakistan in the latter.

Needing 11 from the latter left, the 19-year-old Shah hit consecutive sixes from fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi’s two low full throws to take Pakistan to 131 in response to Afghanistan’s 6-129.

A cheering Shah threw away his helmet and batting gloves as he sprinted to the locker room as his final goal sailed far over, and his teammates also rushed onto the field to celebrate the breathtaking victory.

Pakistani star Naseem Shah runs to his teammates to celebrate after hitting two straight sixes to win the match

“To be honest, it was quite a tense atmosphere in the locker room,” Pakistani skipper Babar Azam said after Shah’s exploits.

“I was in the locker room… I thought it was cricket and I’ve seen Naseem hit like that, so I was a little confident.”

Farooqi had put Pakistan on the back foot when he caught Babar leg before taking wicket for a golden duck then struck twice in his penultimate over before throwing two full throws to Shah in the last over to finish 3- 34.

Pakistani players celebrate their thrilling victory over Afghanistan in the Asian Cup

BBL cult hero Rashid Khan (2-25) had recently crowned the No. 1 T20 batter in the world, Mohammad Rizwan, LBW before Shadab Khan (36) and Iftikhar Ahmed (30) kept the chase going with a 42-run partnership.

But Afghanistan didn’t give up in the death overs, claiming six quick wickets once Fareed Khan (3-31), who played his first game in the tournament, caught Iftikhar deep in the midwicket in the 16th over.

BBL cult hero Rashid Khan celebrates a wicket for Afghanistan in their heartbreaking loss

Shadab also went down into the next over when he pushed Rashid to the back point after hitting the leg spinner for a six, but couldn’t resist getting another big hit – before Shah’s heroism secured the win.