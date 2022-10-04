Inquest to be held after father-of-two Michael Holmes was fatally trampled by cows

<!–

An inquest will be held into the death of a father-of-two who was trampled by a herd of cows while walking his two dogs with his wife.

Michael Holmes, 57, was pronounced dead at the scene and his widow Teresa was taken to hospital after they crossed a field in Wakefield, West Yorks, in September 2020 on a public road with their two dogs.

Mrs Holmes also suffered life-changing spinal cord injuries in the incident.

An inquest into his death, expected to last two days, will be held at Wakefield Coroners Court from Thursday, October 6.

Solicitor Jonathan Fogerty of CFG Law, who is representing Mrs Holmes, said: ‘It has been two years since Michael’s tragic death.

‘His wife Teresa now hopes this investigation will help her understand what happened that day.’

Sir. Holmes’ death was the third fatal cow stampede in a month.

Deputy headteacher David Clark died after being trampled by cattle in a field north of Richmond, North Yorks, a few days earlier.

Malcolm Flynn, 72, was fatally injured when he was charged by cows on land near Thirlwall Castle and Gisland, Northumberland.

Former army officer Janicke Tvedt, 55, was left with life-changing injuries after being trampled by a herd of cows while walking her Labrador in July 2021.

She said she managed to escape when her army training started, but was left with seven broken ribs and had to have part of her colon removed.

And earlier this year Christopher Paul Sharpe was given a suspended sentence after David Tinniswood MBE, 82, was trampled to death while walking on a public footpath that crossed his land.

The National Farmers Union (NFU) said cattle could become aggressive if they felt threatened, especially if they had their calves with them, as they become protective

Pet owners are responsible for property damage caused by stray pets. Damage to people often depends on individual circumstances and is assessed individually by the courts, although farmers are expected to carry out risk assessments and put up appropriate signage.

If a farmer has failed to implement reasonable safety measures, they may also be liable to prosecution by the Health and Safety Executive.

A spokesman suggested avoiding “getting between cows and their calves”, moving quickly and quietly and keeping gates closed when walking through fields.