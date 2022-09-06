Innocent man is shot dead by would-be Camorra mafia hitman as ‘a killer’s baptism’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

An innocent man was shot dead by a potential Camorra mafia hit man as a ‘killer’s baptism’ in broad daylight in a scene compared to the Gomorrah TV show.

Davide Fogler, 56, who occasionally worked as a clerk, was shot in the head in Bagnoli, Naples, on July 31. His body was found in a room overlooking the street.

The shooting has been compared by local media to something from the Italian mafia TV show Gomorrah.

Gomorrah (Gomorrah in English) is a crime drama that aired from 2014 to 2021 and tells the story of a Neapolitan mafia family.

It was largely filmed in Scampia and focuses on the life of Ciro Di Marzio, who is a member of the Savastano clan of the Camorra.

In Gomorrah, Ciro Di Marzio took a young Gennaro Savastano to shoot a drug addict in an attempt to teach him how to kill in a “death baptism.”

Newspapers Il Mattino, Il Messaggero and La Repubblica report that the shooting may also have been a ‘baptism of death’, like the scene in Gomorrah.

Investigators have said this “death baptism” would have allowed the person to explore the gun’s live effects, a sort of test to gain experience with a weapon.

Previously, Fogler’s death was considered an accident, with investigators believing he hit his head on a piece of furniture and sought help before collapsing.

But then an autopsy revealed he had been murdered. No information was given to police about the events of passers-by.

It was reported by the Today Chronicle that Mr. Fogler was hit at close range.

Davide Fogler, 56, who occasionally worked as a clerk, was shot in the head in Bagnoli, Naples, on July 31. Pictured: Gulf of Naples and Vesuvius (stock image)

Another theory researchers have is that the murder could have occurred in retaliation against the homeless, according to: V News.

Police previously discovered that Mr. Fogler was not involved in organized crime before his death and did not quarrel with anyone before his death.

Fan page reported that he had not been involved in organized crime and that he was a “ghost” who had an apartment but lived as a homeless person.

The mobile squad of the Naples Police Headquarters led by Alfredo Fabbrocini is investigating the case.