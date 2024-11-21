Inmates hatch astonishing plot to get pregnant in jail without even meeting: ‘Like the Virgin Mary’

Two prisoners in solitary confinement have revealed the ‘extremely unusual’ way they became pregnant without even meeting each other.

Daisy Link, 29, gave birth to a baby girl on June 19 while serving at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade, Florida.

At the time, she had been behind bars for about two years and was being held without bond for allegedly killing her boyfriend.

The pregnancy confused Link’s family, who suggested she had been sexually abused and demanded an internal investigation. WSVN reports.

But it has now been revealed that the baby’s father is another inmate, Joan Depaz, 23, who is also accused of murder.

The two had never met in person and when asked if they had ever touched, Depaz told the news station: ‘Never, like the Virgin Mary.’

Instead, the couple explained, Depaz released his semen through the air conditioning vents into their cells.

“You knocked on it and you could hear people from different floors,” Link said. “You would stand on the toilet and actually be able to talk to them.”

Their baby was born on June 19 and is now in the custody of Depaz’s mother

Through the vents, the two prisoners began a romantic relationship, passing notes and photos back and forth.

“Because you’re in isolation for so long, you start talking to this person for hours, you know, to the point where it’s almost like you’re in the same room as them,” Link explained.

Ultimately, Depaz shared his dream of having a baby one day.

“I won’t be doing that again for a while,” he said, remembering telling Link. “So if I had to choose anyone, it would be you.

‘And she said, “Yes, we could do that.”’

For her part, Link said she “doesn’t know what my destiny is” and doesn’t know what hers actually is.

“If we’re going out, we might as well go out with a bang, you know?” she said.

‘If it works, it works. But that is certainly true.’

Link called her daughter “a miracle” and a “blessing” after the unusual method they used to conceive

The couple then devised a plan where Depaz would pass his sperm to Link, using a chain of bedding.

“I put the semen in Saran Wrap every day five times a day for a month,” he said.

“He rolled it up, almost like a cigarette, and he tied it to the line we had in the vent, and I pulled it through,” Link added.

“From then on, I had it put in, you know, the fungal infection applicators? I placed it in there, and from there I administered it.”

She said it only took a few tries for her to get pregnant, and when she found out she was pregnant, she said she was “very excited” and “ecstatic.”

“I can’t believe it worked,” Link said. “I think everything happened for a reason.”

“She’s a miracle baby. She is a blessing.”

Link had already been behind bars for about two years when she gave birth to her daughter, serving a prison sentence for allegedly killing her boyfriend.

An internal investigation into the couple’s successful scheme is underway at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade, Florida.

Dr. Fernando Akerman, the medical director of the Fertility Center of Miami, told the news station that the chances of their plan resulting in a successful pregnancy are slim, but not impossible.

“We estimate that their chances were probably less than five percent, but that doesn’t mean the chances were zero,” he said.

“So this is definitely a case that is extremely unusual. To my knowledge I have never heard or read anything like this before.’

Link and Depaz are now in separate prisons, but still talk on the phone and see their daughter – who now lives with Depaz’s mother – during video visits.

“She can be anything,” Link said of her daughter. “I think she’s going to be something great.”

In the meantime, Miami-Dade Corrections officials say an internal investigation into the couples’ successful scheme is underway.