Inland wind farms are given green light after seven-year ‘ban’ with all local concerns considered

Building onshore wind farms will be made easier by a comprehensive deregulation program.

Planning laws that have led to a virtual moratorium since 2015 are being relaxed, bringing the projects in line with other key developments.

Developers were forced to address all local concerns about a potential wind farm, meaning only one person could hold up an entire plan.

The municipality was also tasked with mapping suitable areas – a task for which few had the resources.

The renewable energy sector yesterday cautiously welcomed the government’s reforms.

Jess Ralston, from the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit, said: ‘Around eight in ten people rely on onshore wind, so the ban was a major anomaly in UK energy policy as it is both cheap and popular with the public.

“So a decision to lift the ban suggests the new government has listened to the experts and understands that building more UK renewables reduces our dependence on precious gas and thus lowers bills.”

But energy insiders warned that more details would be needed and the rules would have to be changed before they knew how important the move could be.

A growth plan unveiled yesterday by Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng also included reforms to accelerate the delivery of other infrastructure, including roads and telecom networks.

He told MPs: “Over the coming weeks, my cabinet colleagues will keep the House updated on every aspect of our ambitious agenda.

‘Those updates cover: the planning system, business rules, childcare, immigration, agricultural productivity and digital infrastructure.

“The time it takes to get approval for nationally important projects is slowing, not faster, as our international competitors advance. We must put an end to this.

“We can announce that in the coming months we will be introducing a new bill to break the complex patchwork of planning restrictions and EU-derived laws that hinder our growth.

‘We streamline a lot of assessments, valuations, consultations, endless duplication and regulations.

“We will also review the government’s business case process to accelerate decision-making.”

To support working families, the government also said it would improve access to affordable, flexible childcare.

The government said agricultural productivity had been ‘weak for many years and this had to change to support the rural economy’ (stock image)

And ministers will “quickly review the frameworks for regulation, innovation and investment affecting farmers and land managers in England,” the Treasury documents say.

The government said agricultural productivity “has been weak for many years and this needs to change to support the rural economy”.

Details are expected later this fall. There will also be a plan to ‘ensure that the immigration system supports growth while maintaining control’.