Injured Wong out of WBBL, Amy Jones joins Sydney Thunder

England fast bowler Issy Wong has been banned from her WBBL season with Hobart Hurricanes due to injury.

Wong, who previously played for Sydney Thunder, is being replaced by New Zealand all-rounder Hayley Jensen who was a substitute for Hurricanes in the 2020-21 season.

Wong’s injury removes what was a vanguard of Hurricanes’ attack. She made her England debut in all three formats during the recent home season.

“It’s really unfortunate for Issy that this opportunity has arisen for me, but I’m definitely going to grab it with both hands,” said Jensen. “It was a very unusual situation for all of us to find ourselves in in 2020 when I last played in the WBBL, but I felt really welcomed by the Hurricanes team and enjoyed my time in purple.”

Meanwhile, Wong’s England teammate Amy Jones has signed for Sydney Thunder. Jones, England captain at the end of their season when Heather Knight was injured and Nat Sciver took a break from the game, has had five seasons in the WBBL playing Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers.

“The nomination as England captain came as a surprise, but I have enjoyed the experience,” said Jones. “The team management and I were very proud of how the team came together.”

“Throughout the series I learned to support my cricketing instincts, but it also gave me a huge respect for the captain’s workload. That was the point; I learned not to put it all on the shoulders of just one person.”

Jones will likely start as Thunder’s wicketkeeper, although they also have Tahlia Wilson on their team. She joins England player Tammy Beaumont and South African all-rounder Chloe Tryon on Thunder’s three overseas signings.