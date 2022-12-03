Injured Mohammed Shami is out of ODIs against Bangladesh. He is doubtful for Tests

Shami could also miss the upcoming two-Test series, which begins in Chittagong from December 14.
“Mohammed Shami has suffered a hand injury sustained after resuming training after Australia’s T20 World Cup. He has been asked to report to the NCA and did not travel with the team on December 1,” said a senior BCCI official. source briefed on development told PTI on terms of anonymity.
The extent of Shami’s injury is not yet known. The 33-year-old Bangladeshi speedster is an integral part of India’s ODI plan, which will compete in the World Cup next year.
Skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid would be concerned if Shami misses the Test series as India needs to win every game to stay in contention for the upcoming World Test Championship final at the Oval in June.
“Shami’s absence from three ODI games is certainly a factor, but of greater concern is his likely absence from Tests, where he is believed to be leading the charge in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah,” the source said.
Shami has taken 216 wickets in Test cricket from 60 matches.
While Mukesh is uncapped, Saini has played two Tests for India, having made his debut on the 2020-21 tour of Australia.
Apart from the fact that Shami was now injured, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja had already been ruled out of the ODIs as he was still recovering from knee surgery he had in September. His participation in the Tests also remains in doubt, with left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar – also currently with India A in Bangladesh – a possible replacement for Jadeja.