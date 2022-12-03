Injured Mohammed Shami is out of ODIs against Bangladesh. He is doubtful for Tests

Senior fast bowler Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of the ODI series against Bangladesh from Sunday due to a hand injury, a BCCI source said on Saturday. It is learned that Shami had suffered the injury during a training session after returning from Australia where the Indian team went out of a semi-final of the T20 World Cup.

Shami could also miss the upcoming two-Test series, which begins in Chittagong from December 14.

“Mohammed Shami has suffered a hand injury sustained after resuming training after Australia’s T20 World Cup. He has been asked to report to the NCA and did not travel with the team on December 1,” said a senior BCCI official. source briefed on development told PTI on terms of anonymity.

The extent of Shami’s injury is not yet known. The 33-year-old Bangladeshi speedster is an integral part of India’s ODI plan, which will compete in the World Cup next year.

Skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid would be concerned if Shami misses the Test series as India needs to win every game to stay in contention for the upcoming World Test Championship final at the Oval in June.

“Shami’s absence from three ODI games is certainly a factor, but of greater concern is his likely absence from Tests, where he is believed to be leading the charge in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah,” the source said.

Shami has taken 216 wickets in Test cricket from 60 matches.

But with India’s A team on a shadow tour of Bangladesh, India has Navdeep Saini and Mukesh Kumar to choose from should Shami also miss the Tests. While Saini took four wickets in the opening four-day match, Mukesh took three.

While Mukesh is uncapped, Saini has played two Tests for India, having made his debut on the 2020-21 tour of Australia.