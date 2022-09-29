Injured Jasprit Bumrah in doubt for the T20 World Cup

India’s T20 World Cup campaign faces the prospect of a huge setback with spearhead Jasprit Bumrah doubting the tournament due to a back injury. Bumrah traveled to Bengaluru on Wednesday to undergo new scans of his back, and the results are awaited.

Bumrah had missed the Asian Cup in August and September with a back injury, but was then picked for the ensuing home T20I series against Australia and South Africa. He played the second and third T20Is against Australia on September 23 and 25, bringing back figures of 1 for 23 and 0 for 50, before missing the first game against South Africa on September 28 due to back pain.

“Jasprit Bumrah complained of back pain during India’s practice session on Tuesday,” the BCCI said on Twitter after the first T20I pitch against South Africa. “The BCCI medical team has assessed him. He has been excluded from the first #INDvSA T20I.”

However, PTI reported Thursday that the fast bowler would miss the T20 World Cup, citing a BCCI official who said Bumrah could be out of action for months. “Bumrah is definitely not going to play at the World T20. He has a serious back condition,” the BCCI official told PTI. “It’s a stress fracture and he could be out for six months.”

India has two fast bowlers – Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar – in their reserves for the World Cup. Teams that qualified directly for the Super 12 round of the tournament – as India has done – can make changes to their roster without ICC approval until October 15.

If Bumrah doesn’t make the cut, he will be the second major player India will miss from the tournament after all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was sidelined with a knee injury.

India is in Group 2 in the Super 12 round of the T20 World Cup, along with Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh and two teams from the qualifying round. India will begin their campaign against Pakistan on October 23 at the MCG.

India T20 World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul (vice-capt), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah*, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.