Injured Jasprit Bumrah in doubt for the T20 World Cup
“Jasprit Bumrah complained of back pain during India’s practice session on Tuesday,” the BCCI said on Twitter after the first T20I pitch against South Africa. “The BCCI medical team has assessed him. He has been excluded from the first #INDvSA T20I.”
However, PTI reported Thursday that the fast bowler would miss the T20 World Cup, citing a BCCI official who said Bumrah could be out of action for months. “Bumrah is definitely not going to play at the World T20. He has a serious back condition,” the BCCI official told PTI. “It’s a stress fracture and he could be out for six months.”
India is in Group 2 in the Super 12 round of the T20 World Cup, along with Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh and two teams from the qualifying round. India will begin their campaign against Pakistan on October 23 at the MCG.
India T20 World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (capt), KL Rahul (vice-capt), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah*, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.
Reserve players: Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.