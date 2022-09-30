Injured Brisbane dog found tied to tree with markings scribbled all over its body

Animal rescuers are appealing to the public to take action against whoever tied a badly injured dog to a tree and scrawled graffiti-like pen marks on its body.

The large male mastiff was found abandoned and restrained by short ropes but alive in Tovey Park, in the southern Brisbane suburb of Boronia Heights.

The miserable and emaciated dog had bloody ‘stab wounds’ on its neck and purple marker drawings across its back.

It comes just a month after a dead dog was left tied to a tree a few miles away with a blunt force trauma wound in a deliberate act of animal cruelty.

The mastiff survived and was rescued by an RSCPA inspector.

The Queensland RSPCA issued a desperate plea for information about the injured animal.

“Anyone with information about this dog or who may have seen someone in the area with the dog is urged to contact the RSPCA’s 24/7 emergency hotline,” RSPCA Queensland spokesperson Emma Lagoon said.

‘It is absolutely not ok to leave an injured dog tied to a tree. As for the markings, it’s plain disrespectful.

“As you can imagine this poor dog is quite scared and is getting all the care he needs right now to hopefully overcome his ordeal and make a full recovery.”

The RSPCA also urged pet owners to let someone know if they were overwhelmed by the responsibility of looking after animals.

‘Please ask for help. We can help rehome pets when people have no other options.’

On the RSCPA’s social media pages, followers were appalled at the cruelty shown to the dog.

“I hope they find who did this and they get jail time,” one Brisbane woman wrote on Facebook.

‘That’s why people don’t like people, how can people be so cruel to an animal as loyal as a dog?’

“Won’t say what but they deserve a lot more than jail terms,” ​​wrote one Brisbane man.

“I pray for life-changing karma for those responsible,” another person commented on Facebook.

The body of a male American Staffordshire Bull Terrier was discovered tied to a tree in Bald Hills, north of Brisbane, just over a week ago on August 14.

A member of the public came across the dog in the bushland opposite the Tinchi Tamba Boat Ramp.

If you have any information about this injured dog, contact the RSPCA’s 24/7 hotline on 1300 ANIMAL (1300 264 625).