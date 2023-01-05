Injune car accident: Two people charged with manslaughter after boy left in crashed car

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Two people have been charged with manslaughter after a young boy was killed when he was reportedly left in the wreckage of a crashed four-wheel drive vehicle that was then hit by a semi-trailer on a country road.

Riley Wells, 6, died of head injuries in the January 6, 2022 crash on the Carnarvon Highway near the town of Injune, about 500 km west of Brisbane.

Investigators claim the boy was not pulled from a Toyota LandCruiser that left the road and overturned repeatedly, despite two adults — Jesse Dennis, 34, and Anne Harrison, 19 — managing to free themselves from the vehicle.

The four-wheel drive ended up in the northbound lane at about 2 a.m. before a passing truck collided with it. The boy died on the spot.

Riley Wells (pictured right) from Roma was left in the overturned car. He is pictured here with his parents Ian Wells and Shanowahh Dennis who were not involved in the crash

The RACQ Lifelight helicopter was on site at Injune in January 2022 (pictured)

After a year-long investigation, police charged the driver of the vehicle, Mr. Dennis, and the passenger, Ms. Harrison, on Wednesday.

The man has also been charged with driving a vehicle dangerously resulting in death, while both were charged with carrying a protected animal.

The three were reportedly returning from a kangaroo shooting trip in the rural area when the crash occurred.

Both were released on bail and will appear before the Roma Magistrates Court on January 17.

Ms Harrison, whose puppy also died in the crash, shared online a month after the crash that Riley’s smile would ‘light up everyone’s day’.

Family friend Lynette Goodworth said: ‘I knew how hard it would hit his family. Riley was a really sweet boy.”

“He loved his brothers, he loved pigging with his father, fishing and shooting. He was a real country boy and loved all the things kids do here in Roma,” she said.