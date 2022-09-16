Injections can reduce skin rashes and itches from severe eczema in children under 5, study finds

Millions of babies, toddlers and preschoolers with severe eczema can sleep through the night and see their rashes improve with a monthly shot that calms their immune system, a study finds.

Scientists at Northwestern University in Illinois found that the monoclonal antibody Dupilumab — sold under the brand name Dupixent — reduced eczema symptoms by at least 75 percent in half of the treated children aged six months to five years.

The medication — which works by calming the immune system — was given once a month for 16 weeks in the study, which involved 162 preschoolers.

This phase III study was behind the approval of the $2,000-per-month treatment by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in June of this year. At the end of last year it was given the green light for older age groups.

Experts today heralded the treatment as a “milestone” for those who have tried standard treatments without success. dr. Peter Lio, an eczema expert with the National Eczema Association, told DailyMail.com, “I don’t think I’ve ever heard so many patients express their gratitude for a drug.”

The graph above shows the percentage of children who were assessed as almost free of eczema during the study (Y-axis, percentage of patients with IGA 0-1). It reveals that by the end, 30 percent of those who received the treatment (red) had seen their eczema clear up, but only five percent of those in the placebo group (blue) had seen this as well

Treatment for more severe cases of eczema — where the skin is dry, cracked, itchy, red, and inflamed over large areas of the body — usually focuses on steroids that work by suppressing the immune system.

But many doctors don’t like to prescribe them because of the risk of side effects, such as easier bruising, acne and purpura — or the bursting of small blood vessels causing purple spots on the skin.

However, this new study – published in prestigious medical journal The Lancet — led to the injection being approved as an alternative treatment for the condition.

WHAT IS eczema? Eczema is an inflammatory condition of the skin that leads to redness, blistering, oozing, scaling, and thickening. It usually appears in the first few months of life and affects about 10 percent of babies. The cause of eczema is not fully understood, but it is thought to be caused by the skin’s barrier to the outside world not working properly, allowing the ingress of irritants and allergy-provoking substances. It could be genetic because of the condition that often runs in families. In addition to having their skin affected, patients may experience insomnia and irritability. Many factors can make eczema worse. These can be: Heat, dust, soap and detergents

Being unwell, like having a cold

infections

Dry skin

Tension There is no cure for eczema, but 70 percent of childhood children no longer have the condition by their teens. Patients should avoid known flare-up triggers and use emollients. Source: British Skin Foundation

For the paper, scientists recruited 162 children ages six months to five years from Europe and North America.

All of them had moderate to severe atopic eczema, the most common type, and more than three-fifths got the disease before they were six months old.

Their eczema was assessed during the study using the Investigator Global Assessment (IGA) scale — which ranks it from one to four, with the highest rating being those with the largest and most severe skin lesions — among other measures.

The participants were divided into two groups with half receiving the drug while the rest received a placebo.

Duplimab is a monoclonal antibody, which means it is made by machine.

It works by binding to a specific protein that helps stop some of the immune reactions that cause eczema, thereby treating the condition.

Parents didn’t know if their child was receiving the medication, but they were all told to continue using ointments and standard treatments.

Youth under 33 pounds (lb or 15 kg) received 200 mg of the drug each month, while those between 33 and 66 pounds (15 to 30 kg) received 300 mg.

After four months, those who received the drug saw a significant improvement in their symptoms.

All 83 had moderate or severe eczema symptoms at baseline.

But by the end, a quarter (23 children) were rated as nearly free of the disease.

In comparison, in the placebo group, only three achieved the same score at the end of the study.

Some of the children who received the drug were also able to get a full night’s sleep again.

dr. Amy Paller, the dermatologist who led the study, announced the drug as a game-changer.

She said: ‘Until now, we’ve only had immune-suppressing drugs to treat more severe eczema, such as oral steroids, which we try to avoid in children because they come with so many side effects.

‘[But] the ability to take this [new treatment] will significantly improve the quality of life of infants and young children who suffer greatly from this disease.’

She added: ‘Atopic dermatitis or eczema is so much more than just itchy skin. It’s a devastating disease. The quality of life of severe eczema – not only for the child but also for the parents – is equivalent to many life-threatening diseases.’

The scientists concluded that the treatment was safe and effective for use in children aged six months to five years.

Lio, of the National Eczema Association, said the phase III study was used by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to approve the treatment.

He told DailyMail.com: ‘For people with more severe eczema, in my experience, asking about sleep is an extremely important part.

“To some extent, if the sleep isn’t better, even if the skin looks better, I’d say we haven’t managed atopic dermatitis well.” [most common type of eczema]… Knowing that makes this data even more impressive.

He added: ‘While dupilumab is certainly not for everyone, for those patients with moderate or severe eczema who have tried topical agents and failed to gain control, it has truly been a milestone for therapy.

“I don’t think I’ve ever heard so many patients speak out about a drug.”

After approval of the treatment, FDA officials announced it as the “first of its kind” to be made available in the US for children with moderate or severe eczema.

Doctors warn that children who suffer from eczema are at greater risk of developing allergies later in life.

But they also say it can lead to children with developmental difficulties as the condition prevents them from participating in the same activities as their peers.

Patients with severe eczema also often have disrupted sleep patterns.

About a fifth of American children under the age of six have eczema, according to estimates, and half to a third have the moderate or severe form of the condition.