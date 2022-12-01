Injecting hope: New exhibit celebrates short but world-changing history of COVID vaccination

“And even though it has been less than two years since that first vaccination[…] COVID-19 is still a big part of our lives.

“And if you look back two years ago at what was achieved, it’s an incredible story. Everything happened quickly and largely very efficiently to get to this incredible result in such a short time.”

Professor Sarah Gilbert’s mug. Credit:Latika Bourke

The museum’s own role in hosting one of London’s largest vaccination centers and administering 139,000 shots is documented in the exhibition. Other items include the Keep Calm and Make Vaccines mug that sat on Professor Sarah Gilbert’s desk when she made the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, the chair the first person to receive a trial dose sat on, as well as sculptural representations of the virus itself .

A notebook with handwritten notes from the woman who oversaw the UK’s vaccine rollout, Kate Bingham, detailing the early stages of the massive project is also on display.