Inhaling diesel fumes may be MORE dangerous for women than it is for men, study finds 

Women may be more affected by air pollution caused by burning diesel, a new study finds, although researchers aren’t sure why.

A team from the University of Manitoba in Winnipeg, Canada, found that women had different levels of 90 proteins after being exposed to pollution compared to their male counterparts, and that these elevated levels carried a higher risk of pollution-induced illness. such as asthma and COPD.

These proteins are known to play a role in the development of conditions such as heart disease and blood clotting, along with the general damage to the lungs that exposure to pollution causes for all people.

Many respiratory diseases are also known to affect women differently than men, although experts aren’t sure why that does either. These findings could help further research into how the two sexes respond differently to pollution.

Although inhaling diesel fumes is a risk for everyone, researchers found that women may be more at risk or have circulatory problems (file photo)

‘[The findings] show that exposure to diesel exhaust has different effects on women’s bodies than on men and that could indicate that air pollution is more dangerous for women than for men,” said Neeloffer Mookherjee, a university professor in a press release.

Researchers, who presented their findings this weekend at the European Respiratory Society International Congress in Barcelona, ​​Spain, collected data from 10 people for the study.

Five of the participants were male, while five were female. No one smoked and all were considered to be in good health.

Each participant breathed filtered air for four hours and then another four hours of breathing air polluted by diesel exhaust.

Based on the prevalence of particulate matter, known as PM2.5, the degree of pollution in the air is split into three categories.

Each had a leg of 20 PM 2.5 per cubic meter, 50 PM 2.5 and 150 PM 2.5. The phases were split into four-week periods between which the impact the pollution would have had on their bodies would likely dissipate.

A full 24 hours after each exposure period, the participants would have a blood sample drawn.

Liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry was performed on each sample to determine the levels of certain proteins in each person’s bloodstream.

Researchers were able to identify 90 proteins that had significantly different levels in the female study population than the males.

Increased levels of these proteins put the women at increased risk of heart problems and damage to their immune systems.

However, exactly why this is the case is unknown. There is no existing medical literature explaining why one woman may be more affected by diesel pollution than another.

“We need to know a lot more about how women and men respond to air pollution and what this means for preventing, diagnosing and treating their respiratory disease,” explains Mookherjee.

The proteins detected by researchers have been linked to circulatory problems, but researchers wonder whether women are also more at risk for respiratory disease due to diesel pollution than their peers.

Air pollution is an important risk factor for conditions such as asthma, lung cancer and COPD. Fumes from combustion engine vehicles are known culprits for much of the pollution in the US that causes these problems, and studies even show that people who live near major highways or other busy roads are more likely to suffer from respiratory disease than their peers.