Infrared spectra of highly positively charged C60 fullerenes and their relevance to unidentified infrared emission

The Astrophysical Journal (2022). DOI: 10.3847/1538-4357/ac75d5″ width=”800″ height=”529″/> Simulated infrared spectra of C60 fullerene and its 26 cationic forms. Simulation parameters: T = 500 K and FWHM = 0.03 m. Dotted vertical lines are the peak position of fullerene UIE bands. Their corresponding experimental values ​​in the gas phase from Table 2 in bold italics. a) Full range spectra at a wavelength range of 6–30 m, b) 5–10 m and c) a wavelength range of 10–30 m. Credit: The astrophysics magazine (2022). DOI: 10.3847/1538-4357/ac75d5



Is there finally a plausible theoretical basis for the molecular origins and carriers of at least some of the most prominent unidentified infrared emission bands (UIE) that have baffled astronomers for decades?

The theoretical astrophysicists and astrochemists at the Laboratory for Space Research (LSR) and the Department of Physics at the University of Hong Kong (HKU) seem to think so, at least in theory, in a peer-reviewed paper just published in The astrophysics magazine.

A team led by Dr. SeyedAbdolreza Sadjadi, a member of the LSR, and Professor Quentin Parker, director of the LSR in the Department of Physics, have now put interesting theoretical work into the mix. It identifies highly ionized species of the famous football-shaped buckminsterfullerene C 60 molecule as plausible carriers of at least some of the most prominent and enigmatic UIE bands that have challenged astronomers since they were first discovered and studied more than 30 years ago.

First proved Dr. Sadjadi and Professor Parker theoretically that C 60 could survive in stable states of ionization up to +26 (i.e. 26 of the 60 electrons in the buckyball that are removed) before the buckyball disintegrates (Sadjadi & Parker 2021). Now, by applying first-principle quantum chemical calculations, they have demonstrated which theoretical mid-infrared signatures can be expected from these ionized forms of fullerene. The results may finally provide a partial solution to this enduring astrophysical mystery.

Professor Parker said: “I am extremely honored to have played a part in the astonishingly complex quantum chemistry studies conducted by Dr. Sadjadi that have led to these very exciting results. They concern primarily the theoretical evidence that fullerene carbon 60 can survive to very high levels of ionization and now this work shows that the infrared emission signatures of such species are an excellent match for some of the most prominent unidentified infrared emission features known, which should help revitalize this field of research. “

The HKU lead team found that some of these positively charged fullerenes exhibit strong emission bands that closely match the position of key astronomical UIE emission features at 11.21, 16.40 and 20-21 micrometers (μm). This makes them important target species for identification of the currently unidentified UIE features and provides a strong motivation for future astronomical observations over the mid-infrared wavelength range to test these theoretical findings.

They also found that the group IR signatures of this C 60 cations with q = 1-6 are well separated from the 6.2 m bands, which are associated with free/isolated aromatic hydrocarbon molecules (so-called PAHs, another potential carrier of UIE). This greatly aids in their identification of other potential carriers. This finding is especially important for distinguishing and investigating the coexistence of complex organic hydrocarbons and fullerenes in astronomical sources.

dr. Sadjadi said, “In our first paper, we theoretically showed that highly ionized fullerenes can exist and survive the harsh and chaotic environment of space. It’s like asking how much air you can push out of a soccer ball and the ball still retains its shape In this article, we collaborated with two other leading astrophysicists and planetary scientists, Professor Yong Zhang and Dr. Chih-Hao Hsia, both ex-HKU employees but still affiliated with the LSR, to develop the molecular vibration notes of a celestial symphony, i.e., the spectral characteristics that these ionized buckyballs would play/produce. We then chased them into space and showed that their notes/signatures are easily distinguishable from PAHs.”

More information:

SeyedAbdolreza Sadjadi et al, a theoretical study of infrared spectra of highly positively charged C60 fullerenes and their relevance to observed UIE features, The astrophysics magazine (2022). SeyedAbdolreza Sadjadi et al, a theoretical study of infrared spectra of highly positively charged C60 fullerenes and their relevance to observed UIE features,(2022). DOI: 10.3847/1538-4357/ac75d5

Provided by the University of Hong Kong






