Infowars host Alex Jones is seen chilling out in the pool at luxe Omaha hotel

Alex Jones seems to have no worries in the world as he relaxed in a hotel pool in Omaha a week after he was ordered to pay nearly $50 million to the families of the Sandy Hook shooting.

DailyMail.com secured a photo of the Infowars host, 48, relaxing Thursday in the shallow end of the four-star Kimpton Cottonwood hotel in Omaha, Nebraska, where rooms start at $150 a night.

He was later seen grinning and giving a thumbs up to the camera while his wife Erika Wulff Jones sat on his lap in what appears to be a cafe.

The prominent conspiracy theorist was decompressing after the two-week trial that ended with Jones admitting the Sandy Hook massacre was not a hoax and ordered to pay the families $49 million for his lies.

Jones was ordered to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to the family of murdered 6-year-old Jesse Lewis, one of 26 people shot to death in the Sandy Hook massacre. That’s on top of the $4 million in compensatory damages he had to pay to parents Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis.

Jones will likely pay only a fraction of the $45.2 million in punitive damages and may end up owed only 10 percent.

Last year, the broadcaster was found to have defamed Heslin and Lewis by spreading lies that they were part of a government conspiracy to stage the 2012 Connecticut massacre.

A parent’s attorney thinks damages will likely be capped at $4.5 million, but Jones’ attorney predicts it could be even less.

Attorney Federico Andino Reynal, who represented Jones, said in court on Friday that he will seek to reduce the $45.2 million punitive damages because it does not comply with Texas law.

While juries have wide discretion in awards, the law limits punitive damages to $750,000 where there are no economic losses, as in this case.

Reynal confirmed on Monday that he plans to call on the cap. According to the New York Times, he expects the penalty to be reduced to $1.5 million.

Mark Bankston, a parental attorney, said Monday that because Jones and his company each have three claims, he estimates the limit at $4.5 million.

Bankston said he will argue that the compensation limit does not apply, but declined to elaborate.

Judge Maya Guerra Gamble, who presided over the case, must approve the final amount, a decision expected soon.

Alex Jones (pictured Aug. 2) is likely to pay only a fraction of the $45 million in damages awarded to the parents of a young boy killed in the Sandy Hook massacre

A Texas jury ordered Jones to pay Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis $45.2 million in punitive damages and $4.1 million in compensatory damages. IMAGE: JT Lewis, Sophia Vetare, Mark Bankston, Bill Ogden, Neil Heslin, Kyle Farrar, Scarlett Lewis and Wesley Ball gather for a photo after jurors handed down a damages award Friday

Scarlett Lewis, mother of 6-year-old Sandy Hook victim Jesse Lewis, told Alex Jones while testifying in court, “You’re not going to stop.” Jesse’s father Neil Heslin became emotional during his testimony at the trial for Alex Jones

Several defamation lawyers have said they were skeptical about whether the parents could get around the cap.

“They’re not going to take everything, really,” said Texas defamation attorney Chuck Sanders.

The first number will still be a lasting deterrent to spreading misinformation if the verdict is significantly lowered, Sanders said.

Even if the parents can convince Judge Gamble that the cap shouldn’t apply, the Texas Supreme Court’s precedent is that the ratio of punitive to compensatory damages should rarely exceed four to one.

The jury’s verdict in this case represents an 11-to-1 ratio.

In their decision, the Texas judges cited a 2003 U.S. Supreme Court ruling stating that the ratio between punitive and compensatory damages can rarely exceed a few digits.

Jones’ company, Free Speech Systems LLC, filed for bankruptcy protection on July 29, suspending two other Sandy Hook cases against Jones.

A parent’s attorney thinks damages will likely be capped at $4.5 million, but Jones’ attorney predicts it could be around $1.5 million. Jones and Reynal are pictured outside the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas, on July 26, 2022

Lawyer Bill Ogden hugs Scarlett Lewis, mother of 6-year-old shooting victim Jesse Lewis, after jurors return $45.2 million in damages against Alex Jones

Lawyers for Heslin and Lewis said they hoped a big money verdict against Jones would act as a deterrent to him and others spreading misinformation for profit.

“I ask you to take the megaphone away from Alex Jones and anyone else who believes they can profit from fear and misinformation,” attorney Wesley Ball said in his closing statement on Friday.

“The gold rush of fear and misinformation must end, and it must end today.”

Jones, who has since acknowledged that the Sandy Hook shooting was real, claimed his statements about massacres were protected by the First Amendment. He even came to court with “Save the 1st” scribbled on a piece of tape over his mouth.

But despite the public theaters, Jones has never been able to make that argument in court. After failing to comply with orders to hand over critical evidence, a judge issued a default judgment for the plaintiffs and immediately skipped the penalty phase.

Reynal told the jury during closing arguments that a major verdict would have a chilling effect on people seeking to hold governments accountable.

“You’ve already sent a message. A first message to a talk show host, to all talk show hosts, that their standard of care needs to change,” Reynal told the judges.

As for Jones, Reynal said he’s not leaving anytime soon. He remains on the air as they appeal the verdict, one of the largest and most high profile defamation decisions in recent years.

Among others: a hornet ordered in February to pay $50 million to a South Carolina mayor after accusing her in emails of committing a crime and being unfit for office; a former tenant ordered in 2016 to pay $38.3 million for posting a website accusing a real estate investor of running a Ponzi scheme; and a New Hampshire mortgage lender ordered in 2017 to pay $274 million to three businessmen after he posted billboards accusing them of drug trafficking and racketeering.