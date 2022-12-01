Infographic: World AIDS Day 2022

Worldwide, approximately 4,900 young women between the ages of 15 and 24 become infected with HIV each week.

Every year on December 1, the world commemorates World AIDS Day.

Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS) is a chronic and potentially life-threatening condition caused by the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).

HIV attacks the immune system and weakens it to the point where it can no longer fight infections.

According to UNAIDSIn 2021, some 1.5 million people were re-infected with HIV, bringing the total number of people living with HIV to 38.4 million.

Worldwide AIDS-related deaths

HIV/AIDS has killed up to 40.1 million people and infected 84.2 million people over the past 40 years.

In 2021, some 650,000 people died of AIDS-related illnesses, 68 percent less than the peak of two million deaths in 2004.

Since 2010, the number of new HIV infections has fallen by 32 percent, from 2.2 million to 1.5 million in 2021.

The number of new HIV infections among children has fallen by 52 percent, from 320,000 in 2010 to 160,000 in 2021.

In 2021, approximately 5.9 million people worldwide were unaware of their HIV status.

While there is still no cure for the epidemic, there are many effective HIV prevention, treatment and care options that can improve quality of life.

HIV infections by age and sex

According to the UNAIDS report

Dangerous Inequalities: Report World AIDS Day 2022, every two minutes in 2021, a teenage girl or young woman aged 15-24 got HIV.

AIDS-related causes remain the third leading cause of death worldwide for women ages 15 to 49 and the fourth leading cause of death among younger women (ages 15 to 29).

In sub-Saharan Africa, six out of every seven new HIV infections among adolescents aged 15-19 are girls. Girls and young women aged 15 to 24 are twice as likely to be living with HIV than young men.

Prevention and treatment options

UNAIDS has recommended a range of tools and treatments to tackle HIV.

Sex education

Sex education is essential for young people to understand how to protect themselves against sexually transmitted diseases (such as HIV) and prevent unplanned pregnancies.

Access to antiretroviral therapy

At least in 2021 28.7 million people gained access to antiretroviral therapy (ART) – a treatment that reduces the amount of HIV in the blood.

Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PREP)

Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) involves taking antiretroviral medication prior to potential exposure to HIV. UNAIDS says this has been effective in all populations.

Male circumcision policy

In countries with high rates of HIV transmission, voluntary medical male circumcision (VMMC) can help reduce transmission.