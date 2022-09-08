Influencers put a toilet seat in the DISHWASHER as a ‘cleaning hack’ in viral video

<!–

A viral toilet ‘cleaning hack’ has horrified social media users, making them promise never to eat at other people’s homes again.

Influencers Janelle Flom and Kate Heintzelman, both 30, from Minnesota, have been labeled “nasty” and “disgusting” after sharing their unusual method of scrubbing their toilet seats in a recent video posted to Instagram and TikTok.

The short clip shows how Heintzelman removes her toilet seat and puts it in the dishwasher – along with her glasses and dishes – before closing the door.

In the caption, she simply wrote, “Cleaning hack.”

The video has been viewed 4.4 million times on Instagram alone. It’s not entirely clear whether the hack was a joke or not, but more than 13,000 viewers used the comments to vent their anger and disgust.

“This is not a hack. This is absolutely disgusting,” one person wrote.

‘What the hell is going on here?!? Another reason why you don’t eat at everyone’s house,” someone else added.

Another asked: ‘Are you kidding me????’

Others argued that the video was supposed to be a trick for attention.

‘Is this for reals or just someone? [desperate] perspective?’ asked one Instagram user.

Another hit back: ‘If seeking attention were human!!!!’

There was also a lot of use of the vomiting emoji in the comments. However, the hack isn’t completely unheard of.

In 2019, Australian consumer organization Choice conducted a survey of all the different things that can go in the dishwasher, including Lego pieces, keyboards and, oddly enough, toilet seats.

“While we certainly don’t recommend cleaning your toilet seat in the dishwasher, if you really have to, you’ll want to load it properly to make sure it comes out clean,” the experts advised.

And while the thought of germs from a toilet seat coming into contact with dishes and glasses makes most people want to vomit, they don’t contain that many bacteria.

In 2012, Dr. Chuck Gerba, a professor of microbiology at the University of Arizona: BBC news that his studies have shown that there are only 50 bacteria per square inch on the average toilet seat — compared to about 10 million bacteria per square inch on a sponge.

“It’s one of the cleanest things you come across in terms of microorganisms,” he said. “It’s our gold standard – there aren’t many things cleaner than a toilet seat when it comes to germs.”