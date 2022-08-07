Influencers Elle Ferguson and Joel Patfull are SLAMMED during fiery premiere of The Block

Glamor couple Elle Ferguson and Joel Patfull immediately shot their co-stars the wrong way during the premiere of The Block on Sunday evening.

During their introductory packs, Bondi-based glamazon Elle, 38, described himself as a “global influencer,” while Joel spoke of his time as an AFL player.

The couple – who stopped the show just two days after filming – immediately annoyed other contestants with their glamorous lifestyle, including social worker Sarah Jane and her partner Tom.

Elle Ferguson and Joel Patfull of The Block (pictured) did it at Sunday night’s premiere, as rivals poked fun at their ‘social media fame’ and wondered why they were going on the show

Sarah Jane questioned the couple’s motives for taking part in a reality show, as the posh couple doesn’t seem to need the prize money or extra fame.

“She’s already famous with 600,000 followers on Instagram,” Sarah-Jane beamed.

“They have a lot of money. Why are you here?’ she added.

The pair immediately annoyed other contestants with their glamorous lifestyle, including social worker Sarah Jane and her partner Tom, who wondered why the “famous” and “charged” couple would go on a reality show.

The social worker didn’t do it during her angry rant about Elle showing off her own makeup line.

‘Of course I respect some. Some make a huge career out of it. Look at your Kim Kardashian and Rozalia Russian. People like that. Bec Judd. Good on them,’ she said.

‘But people who just go to shows to be social media’ [stars]. I don’t have time for that sh*t. Go find a real job mate,’ she added.

‘People who just go to shows to be social media’ [stars]. I don’t have time for that sh*t. For example, go find a real job mate,” Sarah-Jane (pictured) said, making her feelings clear

Earlier in the episode, Elle and Joel seemed optimistic about showing Australia the real Elle.

“I think people see this and they all love it,” Elle said, pointing to herself.

“They’ve seen the pictures of who I am, but there’s so much more,” she added.

“I think people see this and they all love it,” Elle said, pointing to herself. “They’ve seen the pictures of who I am, but there’s so much more,” she added

Elle continued with a tour of her designer wardrobe filled with high-end brands such as Prada and Louis Vuitton.

“I think people will definitely pigeonhole us from our first image,” said Joel.

“But I don’t think it will be long before we break through that and make real connections.”

“I think people will definitely pigeonhole us from our first image,” said Joel. ‘But I don’t think it will be long before we break through that and make real connections’

The couple broke up with The Block after Joel’s mother was ill. It’s the first time a team leaves the renovation show Nine.

A war of words has since erupted after the pair were accused of leaving the show because it wasn’t “on brand” for them.

The Block continues Monday at 7:30pm on Channel Nine