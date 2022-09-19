Influencer stunt backfires as MAFS star poses semi-naked with a horse

A former Married At First Sight star got a reality check this week after being called out for an embarrassing stunt on the streets of Adelaide.

Retired footy player Seb Guilhaus thought it would be a good idea to stage a photo shoot on Hindley Street featuring a scantily clad model and a miniature pony.

Footage of the bizarre moment has been posted on the S**t Adelaide Instagram page, documenting lame and wacky incidents in South Australia’s capital.

The bystander who filmed the strange scenes in the busy high street said: ‘If I haven’t seen anything like it in Hindley Street, it is today. S**t.’

People flocked to the comments to make fun of Seb, whose shirt was unbuttoned to show off his muscular torso, as well as the model, who wore a very skimpy two-piece suit and platform shoes.

‘Where did they escape from?’ one person wrote, while another added, “Brown red carpet?”

‘Hindley Street, home to many horses!’ another Adelaideian wrote.

It comes just days after Seb, a fitness influencer and OnlyFans model, announced his divorce from girlfriend Ania Kilic after dating for 10 months.

He revealed on Instagram that the couple had decided to ‘take a break’ because of their ‘lucky’ [had] been suffering from it for quite some time.

“Honestly, I wasn’t doing well. My mental health has deteriorated rapidly in the past year,” he told his 104,000 followers.

“Ania and I are taking a break. I won’t go into too much detail, but our luck has been suffering for quite some time.

“The best parts were great, but the toxic parts were debilitating.

‘I need time to get clarity and to recover myself. Thank you so much for all your support.’

In July, Seb admitted that the feedback the couple had received since joining OnlyFans wasn’t always 100 percent positive.

The personal trainer rose to fame on Married At First Sight in 2020 when he teamed up with fan-favorite bride Elizabeth Sobinoff.

The couple broke up 12 months later and Seb then began dating Ania, an old friend he’d been in love with years before.