Influencer slammed for CRYING about homeless people while driving a Tesla through Skid Row

OnlyFans model Mikaela Testa has been criticized for posting a video of her crying over the homeless as she drives a Tesla through the impoverished Skid Row in Los Angeles.

The Australian influencer, 22, recently traveled to America with a female friend and documented her daily activities in a series of vlogs on TikTok.

A video showed the women renting a Tesla, worth about $100K, and then driving to an upscale grocery store where they splashed $130 worth of salads.

The pair then drove to Downtown LA to visit the infamous Cecil Hotel, a dilapidated complex where several infamous murders have taken place.

To visit the hotel, Mikaela had to drive through Skid Row, a neighborhood known for its high poverty rate and homeless population.

“It was heartbreaking to drive through these streets, I couldn’t stop crying,” Mikaela said gravely as she filmed homeless camps in the streets.

“I couldn’t even get through it, I wouldn’t get out of the car, so I missed it,” she added.

Suddenly, in a bizarre twist, Mikaela immediately began to consider whether Australian or American money was more beautiful.

‘Which country has better money? The plastic, washable Australian money or the bloodstained American money?’ she asked, flashing $100 bills at the camera.

“The American one is so aesthetic, I like it much more,” she added.

Critics immediately shot Mikaela into the air, commenting on the clip: “LMFAOOOO she can’t be serious.”

“Homelessness makes me cry…which money is nicer?” another commented, noting how tone-deaf Mikaela’s comment sounded.

Mikaela has since deleted the comments on the video.

That doesn’t stop some users from venting their frustrations in comments elsewhere on her profile, though.

Under her latest video, documenting her vacation in Greece, one critic noted, “Don’t forget to shoot yourself from odd angles if you see people in a disadvantaged position during your stay.”

“So turning off the comments is the new way to go about things?” asked another.

Mikaela reportedly earns over $162,000 a month selling X-rated images and videos on OnlyFans.